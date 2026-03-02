‘Disgusting and Evil!’ Trump’s Iran Strikes Ignite MAGA Revolt

MAGA supporters of President Donald Trump have turned on him, following his decision to order U.S. military strikes against Iran. Some notable figures in the MAGA movement say the attacks conflict with the movement’s beliefs and his campaign promises.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, once a frequent ally of Trump, called the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation in Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil” in an interview with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl. Carlson predicted that Saturday’s attack would greatly affect Trump’s political coalition.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of Trump in past election cycles, took to the social platform X to criticize the administration’s actions. Greene wrote that voters were told the campaign would avoid foreign entanglements and emphasized opposition to “America First and ZERO wars.” She said the decision undermined campaign promises and questioned the reasons for the strikes.

Other conservative media figures and online influencers voiced the backlash within parts of the MAGA base. Some described the attack as a “betrayal” of Trump’s earlier pledge to avoid new overseas conflicts and to maintain a noninterventionist stance. Critics said the strikes diverged from the party’s principles and threatened unity ahead of important elections.

And just like that we are no longer a nation divided by left and right, we are now a nation divided be those who want to fight wars for Israel and those who just want peace and to be able to afford their bills and health insurance. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 2, 2026

The military action followed Trump’s announcement of a significant offensive against Iran. This included airstrikes on Iranian targets and the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The operation, called Operation Epic Fury, has led to numerous attacks in the region, including Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE. Air missiles and drones have struck some of Dubai’s landmark attractions and airports.

In addition to MAGA conservatives, some Republican lawmakers also questioned the decision. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said on social media that the action was “not ‘America First,’” and suggested Congress should formally vote on military authorization, pointing to constitutional requirements. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio also expressed concerns about the strikes.

Not all Republicans opposed the military operation, with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina praising the strikes as decisive and necessary to counter threats from Iran. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also showed support, saying the action was justified to promote peace in the region.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday indicated low public support for the campaign. Only 27% of Americans backed the strikes, while 43% were against them. The survey, conducted before the announcement of additional U.S. casualties, showed that 56% of respondents felt Trump was too quick to use military force. Even within his own party, 42% of Republicans said they might withdraw support if U.S. troops were harmed.

Several lawmakers from both parties labeled Trump’s unilateral decision as an unauthorized act of war under the War Powers Resolution and called for congressional involvement in future military actions.

Trump and administration officials have defended the strikes as necessary to protect U.S. interests and counter what they describe as imminent threats from Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. However, the idea of an imminent threat from Iran has drawn questions, as no evidence has been presented. The president stated that the operation would continue until its goals were met, a stance that has drawn both support and criticism in Washington.