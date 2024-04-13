Marjorie Taylor Greene Astonishingly Claims, “I’m Not Full of SH*T Like Mike Johnson Is”

On Steve Bannon's program, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene asserted that she, unlike Mike Johnson, is not 'full of shit.' It was precisely the most recent salvo fired by Greene at Johnson, who has become a vocal critic of the House Speaker in recent weeks. As reported by Mediate, Greene told Bannon on his program, "They know I mean exactly every single word I say. And I’m not full of shit, just like Mike Johnson is. And I’m actually going to follow through with actions instead of lie to people on television and in press conferences and out on the campaign trail."

Speaker Johnson was the final vote to KILL the amendment which would stop the warrantless surveillance of Americans.



What is the difference between Speaker Johnson and Speaker Nancy Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/JzPrKWslGF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 12, 2024

Greene accused Johnson of interfering with Donald Trump by meeting with him and criticized him for endorsing a legislative package that included funding for Ukraine. A vocal opponent of transferring any funding to Ukraine, Greene is a member of the far-right faction of the House of Representatives. When the House passed a spending measure to prevent a government shutdown, she also filed a motion to vacate Johnson last month. The sentiments she promotes align closely with those of Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, who himself once stated he would negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, even if it required Ukraine to cede territory, as per The Washington Post.

Former President Trump on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) threat to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA): "He's doing about as good as you're going to do, and I'm sure that Marjorie understands that … I stand with the speaker. We've had a very good relationship." pic.twitter.com/R5E7Q3vbJl — CSPAN (@cspan) April 12, 2024

Furthermore, Greene retaliated angrily against those who demanded additional military aid for Ukraine from Congress, comparing such support to funding the slaughter and murder of Ukrainian soldiers. On Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, the Georgia Republican claimed, "This whole thing is the most repulsive, disgusting thing happening, and the American people are the ones writing the check. I absolutely hate everybody here that is doing this. I seriously hate them for doing this."

As reported by The New York Post, Greene also stated that the idea of granting Ukraine the $60 billion emergency financing request put forth by President Joe Biden turned her stomach. She further predicted that House Speaker Johnson (R-La. ), whom she has threatened to remove from his position, will ultimately devise a plan to enact the measure. Greene said, "Everybody should be demanding that the Republican-elected speaker of the House stop listening to the garbage and lies that he’s being told and do the right thing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The congresswoman asserted that 'injured soldiers' and 'amputees' are being paraded to the frontlines of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine because US politicians are pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue the conflict. She added, "America is breathing down their throats and saying, ‘You must continue to fight and we’re going to pay for it and force you to do it." Concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is plotting an invasion of other European countries were also disregarded by the Republican outcast. She said, "That is the only country that — for some weird, sick and evil reason — that they care about. They don’t care about you at home."