Here's Why Chris Christie Thinks He 'Made a Mistake' By Endorsing Donald Trump in 2016

'A mistake made twice is a decision,' and Chris Christie is afraid to cross the same road again as he did in 2016. The former New Jersey Governor recently admitted in a new 60-second ad released on Thursday, January 5, 2023, that it was a blunder to endorse Donald Trump for president.

Once friend now turned rival, Christie promoted the Republican candidate, ended his own bid for the nomination, and coached Trump instead for his presidential debates. The 77-year-old even turned to the former governor for political advice. But Trump let the 61-year-old pass for roles like vice president and attorney general, per The New York Times.

However, over time, Christie maintained distance from Trump. After their last exchange in August 2021, the former governor has been critical of him. But in a minute-long ad, he accepted his mistake to back the former president. A genuinely warm relationship turned into open hostility.

Christie confessed, "I have an admission to make: Eight years ago, when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning. And I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president. Well, I was wrong. I made a mistake."

He continued, "And now, we're confronted with the very same choice again," referring to Trump's dominance in several polls against his Republican rivals, independent candidates, and the Democrats. He emphasized the critical choice Americans have before them as he neither finds Joe Biden nor Trump fit for the role of president.

The former governor stressed, "Donald Trump is ahead in the polls, so everyone says, 'Anyone who's behind him should drop out, and we should make our choice Donald Trump versus Joe Biden.' Well, Joe Biden has had the wrong policies, and Donald Trump would sell the soul of this country," adding, "Neither choice is acceptable to me, and it shouldn't be acceptable to you."

Meanwhile, Christie insisted what America needs in a president is "character" and then pointed towards him. "The most important characteristic for any candidate running for president of the United States is what's in here," tapping himself, "The most important thing is character."

Despite his open admonition of Trump and criticism of Biden's policies, Christie's performance in the polls remains weak. However, several Republicans — most prominently Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, advised the former governor to terminate his campaign. Sununu and other Republican donors believe Nikki Haley is a better candidate.

Meanwhile, the former South Carolina governor's GOP campaign is in full swing. She addressed people at CNN's Town Hall in Iowa on Thursday, January 4, 2023, and joked, "I don't live, eat, and breathe politics all the time. I like to have fun too, and so if I'm hanging out with 700 people and we're trying to make jokes and have a good time, like, you should be able to do that," per ABC News.

Sununu recently endorsed Haley, declaring Christie's campaign to be "at an absolute dead end."

