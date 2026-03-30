Marine Veteran Reveals Injuries After Forced Removal From Senate Protest

The internet is abuzz with reactions to Marine veteran and Senate candidate Brian McGinnis after he revealed his surgical scars. He sustained the injuries after being forcibly removed from a Senate hearing room by Sen. Tim Sheehy while protesting U.S. military action in Iran.

In a video shared by a user called “News on Ice” on Instagram, McGinnis is seen showing his bruises and scars to someone recording the video. The footage appears to show several circular bruises and a long incision running from the front of his elbow down to his wrist.

The injuries were the result of surgeons cutting into his skin to repair a broken bone, which snapped while he was being forcibly removed. A bystander recording the video asked whether the bone had pierced the skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The News on Ice (@thenewsonice)

Rumors circulating on social media platforms, including Reddit, suggested that it had. However, McGinnis clarified that while the bone broke, it did not pierce the skin. This would have been an even more serious medical issue.

After making that clarification, McGinnis said he “got metal in there,” adding that doctors used plates and screws to stabilize the injury. It is likely the implants are titanium, given standard medical practice.

The video was later reshared on X, prompting a wave of reactions from users. Many expressed shock at the severity of the injury, while others encouraged McGinnis to pursue legal action. Some, however, argued that he should not have protested in the first place.

One user wrote, “I sure hope for his sake that he sues those who brutalized him.”

Another added, “They should be sued and face criminal charges.” A third said, “I may not agree with his politics, but I support the veteran because he was standing up for America.”

I Watched What Happened To Him When He Was Accosted And The Way He Was Treated it’s Appalling Beyond And To Witness The Horrible Abuse , Then The Consequences,, To Him Yes , And The Senator NO.. What’s Happening To Our Country?? 😰🇺🇸 — Deborah J Mintz (@DeborahJMintz1) March 29, 2026

A fourth commenter described the incident as “unacceptable behavior,” adding that “our people deserve better.” Another questioned why Sheehy and the Capitol Police involved in removing McGinnis had not been arrested or charged with aggravated assault.

As mentioned earlier, some users argued that he should not have protested in the first place. This raises questions about what led to the incident and how it resulted in such a serious injury.

According to Reuters, McGinnis interrupted a U.S. Senate Armed Services subcommittee meeting to protest Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. The former Marine reportedly entered the room and began shouting during the proceedings.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran was removed from the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support hearing on Wednesday for protesting against military action in Iran. Brian McGinnis, a Green Party candidate running for Senate in North Carolina, was forcibly… pic.twitter.com/O4HgtHw0cP — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 4, 2026

The disruption prompted intervention from Sheehy and Capitol Police, who removed him from the meeting. During the altercation, McGinnis reportedly blamed Israel for the U.S. conflict with Iran.

He made the remarks while struggling against those attempting to escort him out. McGinnis was seen holding onto a door hinge as he continued protesting. During the struggle, a loud crack was heard in the room — his arm had broken, Reuters reports.

According to reports, McGinnis now faces charges including assault, obstruction of justice and unlawful demonstration.