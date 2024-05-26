Many Felt Britney Spears Would Have Been a 'Disaster' Instead of Rachel McAdams in This Popular Film

Britney Spears surprisingly confirmed in her memoir The Woman in Me that she had auditioned for the iconic role of Allie Hamilton from the hit romantic movie The Notebook. “The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it,” Spears wrote. “If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night.” After putting on an incredibly moving performance during her screen test with Ryan Gosling, Spears, then 21 years old, came very close to landing the lead part, which eventually went to Rachel McAdams. The audition tape was exclusively revealed to The Daily Mail by casting director Matthew Barry after nearly two decades in 2023.

britney spears’ audition tape for ‘the notebook’. she was ACTING

pic.twitter.com/CMBc0bQwOK — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 23, 2023

“We met with a lot of actresses, and they were all very good... She did a really nice job,” Gosling said. McAdams added, “I’m sure Britney would have done a great job! I’m sure it would have been a totally different movie, but yeah, I just heard that the other day. I had no idea! I was very fortunate. I was sort of at the end of the line, and I know they’d sort of done a cross-country trip—Nick and Ryan together—looking for the girl, and I am glad I just kind of squeaked in there.”

As per Vanity Fair, Spears expressed gratitude over losing the part in her memoir and said it “was pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved.” She wrote that in an attempt to explain films weren’t meant for her. “I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again,” Spears wrote. “Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character is messed up. After a while, you don’t know what’s real anymore.”

In the audition video, Gosling, who is off-camera, and Spears, who is wearing her hair down and a white lace top, read through a scene together. Spears is seen progressively crying as she delivers her lines. "Britney wasn't just good - she was phenomenal," Barry said as he recalled the audition in a Los Angeles studio on August 18, 2002. "It was a tough decision. Britney blew us all away. Our jaws were on the floor. I was blown away. Absolutely blown away. She brought her A-game that day."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paramount

However, fans were convinced that the movie would have been a disaster if Spears had taken up the role. As per Fandomwire, fans expressed their opinion over a YouTube video of the viral audition. @helgageraldine513 wrote: "Not hating on Britney but Rachel killed it. And I think even Ryan felt she was the right girl for the part. Their chemistry was undeniable." @Faery_Witch422 agreed: "Britney was so beautiful back in the day but I don't think the movie would have been as loved the same or as good had Britney played the part. Had she taken some acting classes she could have been great but her main focus was performing. Rachel killed the part!" @kjuwtshorty chimed: "Sorry I always adored Brittney I wanted to be her when I was young. But the woman can't act. The notebook was perfectly cast love Rachel McAdams. Beautiful magnificent woman. She was the best for the role."

Granted, I'm one of ten people alive who doesn't care for The Notebook, but Britney Spears did well here for an audition. People comparing to a final version of Rachel McAdams have to remember that was after TONS of rehearsal and direction on top of her own talent. https://t.co/Fm4oziNihj — 🎶🌈Amber Waves🌈🎶 (@dancescatharsis) October 25, 2023

However, a few fans gushed over the tape on X saying, @sampeppard praised: "Imagine if Britney Spears was the lead in ‘The Notebook’ instead of Rachel McAdams and the tilt of the entire Hollywood universe was different. Pretty good audition. Britney Spears has always had a legit southern accent which compliments the part." @dancescatharsis supported: "Granted, I'm one of ten people alive who doesn't care for The Notebook, but Britney Spears did well here for an audition. People comparing to a final version of Rachel McAdams have to remember that was after tons of rehearsal and direction on top of her own talent." @CaineCoko tweeted: "Rachel McAdams was born to play that role in The Notebook. However, I can see why Britney Spears was the 2nd finalist. This audition was actually really good. She was good in Crossroads, just wished it was a WAAAY better movie."