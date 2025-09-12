Man Kills Motel Manager and Throws His Head in Dumpster After Being Told Not to Use Broken Washing Machine – Eyewitnesses Share Chilling Details

In a shocking turn of events, 37 years old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez brutally killed 50 years old Chandra Nagamallaiah as the two had an argument over a broken washing machine.

The incident happened in a Texas motel located at 3400 block of Samuell Boulevard on Dallas’ east side. Stephanie Elliott, one of the witnesses, told local ABC affiliate WFAA, “He just kept hitting him and hitting until he decapitated him. I could not believe that anybody would do another human being that way.”

She also added that the victim tried to save his life by running away from Cobos-Martinez but remained unsuccessful. According to a press release by the local police, Cobos-Martinez used “an edged weapon” to kill Nagamallaiah.

As reported by the outlet, based on the arrest affidavit, Cobos-Martinez, who was Cuban, was working in one of the motel rooms with another employee when manager Nagamallaiah came there. He asked Cobos-Martinez to not use a broken washing machine. He had to say this to the other worker so that it could be translated for Cobos-Martinez.

However, this somehow ticked off the perpetrator as he went into another room and came back carrying a machete, which proved to be the murder weapon. He attacked Nagamallaiah with the machete and kept hitting his neck till he was decapitated.

Nagamallaiah’s wife and son were also present at the scene and tried to stop Cobos-Martinez. Unfortunately, their attempts remained unsuccessful as Cobos-Martinez continued his attack till Nagamallaiah died.

What appeared even more shocking was that Cobos-Martinez did not stop at just at killing the man. He proceeded to kick his decapitated head. After that, he picked it up from the parking lot and threw it in a dumpster.

The motel owners talked to KXAS about Nagamallaiah and mentioned that he had been working there for two to three years and worked diligently. The police took hold of Cobos-Martinez a short while after the attack and he also admitted to killing Nagamallaiah while being questioned.

The violent nature of the crime has naturally shocked the eyewitnesses who stood helplessly as Nagamallaiah’s head was chopped off from his body. Cobos-Martinez also has a history of criminal activities, as before this, he had been arrested twice for auto theft in Florida.

He also had been charged with child assault and indecency in Houston. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also spoke about the man and mentioned that he should not have been roaming freely in America, as NBC 5 reported.