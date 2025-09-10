Woman Returning From Job Fair Tries to Stop Man Threatening Girlfriend With Screwdriver – Ends Up Dead in the Street

A Pennsylvania man with a history of run-ins with law enforcement is now facing a murder charge after allegedly using a woman’s own firearm against her in a deadly attack outside a 7-Eleven in Center City, Philadelphia.

Authorities say John Kelly, 45, was caught on surveillance cameras taking a gun away from 33-year-old Lauren Jardine, as she was trying to intervene in an argument between him and his girlfriend. Kelly eventually shot Jardine fatally in the street.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred Friday evening around 5:45 p.m. near 12th and Chestnut Streets. Jardine, who prosecutors say was illegally carrying the handgun, had reportedly been walking through the area after attending a nearby job fair when she encountered Kelly arguing with his girlfriend while holding a screwdriver.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski told reporters that when Jardine saw Kelly armed with the screwdriver, she stepped in to diffuse the situation. “At some point, he is able to disarm her from the firearm,” Hojnowski explained.

A probable cause affidavit reviewed by The Philadelphia Inquirer details how the situation went out of control. After Jardine revealed the firearm, a struggle broke out between the two. Prosecutors allege Kelly wrestled the gun out of her hands and fired multiple times. Video reportedly shows him shooting Jardine as she was down, hovering over her and firing again after a blow to the head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC10 Philadelphia (@nbcphiladelphia)

“As she is attempting to get up, you hear another shot. You don’t see a muzzle flash or anything, but you hear another shot, and she falls to the ground,” Hojnowski said of the surveillance footage.

The affidavit also suggests that at one point Jardine grabbed for Kelly’s screwdriver, prompting him to order her to “put it down” before firing once more. After the shooting, prosecutors allege Kelly placed the weapon inside a nearby mailbox to conceal it.

The victim’s mother, Ada Jardine, told The Inquirer that her daughter was simply trying to help when she lost her life. “She was helping someone,” she said. “She was probably trying to tell him to leave her alone,” Ada explained, referring to Kelly’s girlfriend, who was present during the altercation.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Lauren Jardine, was highlighted last year by the mayor’s office for completing an adult education program. In a press release, she said her education was derailed by “crises,” and she wanted to start her own business.https://t.co/feZR1FQNw4 pic.twitter.com/pd0JK6omhe — KYW Newsradio – NOW ON 103.9 FM! (@KYWNewsradio) September 8, 2025

Investigators revealed more information about the victim. Jardine’s bag was discovered at the scene, filled with job applications she had collected earlier in the day from a job fair. Her mother explained that she had been working toward earning her commercial driver’s license and gathering certifications to operate forklifts and perform HVAC repairs.

As for Kelly, he already has a troubled history with law enforcement. Court documents indicate that as recently as April, he faced charges for criminal trespass, terroristic threats, and harassment.

Those charges stemmed from disturbances reported by a 7-Eleven manager at another location near 12th and Filbert Streets. Employees there said Kelly was a problem on multiple occasions, allegedly harassing both staff and customers while also engaging in theft.

#BREAKING The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office downgraded the charges of John Kelly from murder to voluntary manslaughter following the death of Lauren Jardine in Center City. https://t.co/eIb4imX3qk — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 9, 2025

During one confrontation, the manager said Kelly threatened him directly. “I know where you live,” Kelly reportedly told the man, following up with, “I know what station you take the train from.”

Kelly pleaded guilty to the earlier charges in May, for which he was sentenced to nine months of probation. Despite that conviction, prosecutors say he remained a disruptive and threatening presence in the area. His preliminary hearing in the murder case has been scheduled for September 22.