Woman Almost Got Away With Helping Man Dump a Dead Body – Until a Secret Voicemail Exposed Her Crime

A butt dial going to voicemail has assisted Texas authorities in arresting a woman who was an accomplice in the Rana Soluri missing case. Earlier, the man responsible for her death, Dennis Day, was arrested. The woman’s body is yet to be found.

The 62-year-old woman, Joni Thomas, is facing charges for tampering with evidence as she helped Day dump the body of the 47-year-old flight attendant who went missing in March. Her co-worker reported that she was missing in June when she did not show up for work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 4 News Dallas Fort Worth (@fox4news)

The man has admitted to killing her and dumping her body with the help of Tomas. According to KXAS, the man, Thomas, was called after the murder, and she reached his place in a pickup truck, which they used to transport the body.

They went to Bowie from their Fort Worth residence, which the flight attendant used to share with Day. At first, the accused woman claimed not to have driven the truck. However, later she confirmed that she fell asleep when he went to use the bathroom.

Fortunately, the police were able to find the voicemail generated by a butt dial on Thomas’ phone, and it also captured them moving the body. The male voice from the audio says “Hey..help me,” “I’m I got you messed up in this,” and “Make sure the lid’s on.”

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence/gore/abuse Dennis William Day, 66, has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his roommate, Rana Nofal Soluri, 47, & throwing her body off a bridge in Bowie, Texas. Rana, a flight attendant, was last seen… pic.twitter.com/bv518BlwLm — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 2, 2025

Thomas was arrested last month; however, she was out of jail after she got bail, as mentioned in Law & Crime. Authorities discovered strange things related to the case. Rana Soluri used to share the Fort Worth house with Day.

She took a leave of absence, explaining the delay in her report. She had taken leave to recover from a minor surgery. She was supposed to come back to the job, but she did not. First, the case was registered as a missing case, but soon it was discovered that Day killed her.

She has not traveled in a plane since last October, and her vehicle was towed in May, where Day claimed it had been parked there for two months. He also claimed to have not seen her for months.

Butt dial leads to arrest of woman who allegedly helped man dump flight attendant’s body over bridge https://t.co/TuFqhvm24K — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 7, 2025

Moreover, he moved her belongings to the storage shed, saying she didn’t show any concern. The purchase of a new car two weeks before it was abandoned converted suspicion to confirmation that Day was involved.

Upon search, police were able to find surveillance footage of the incident where Day was dragging the flight attendant’s body. After this, the camera did not record for a few days and cut abruptly.

Day admitted that he grabbed her by the neck and choked her till death when she was threatening to call cops on him. He dragged her outside and disconnected the camera, further confirming the suspicion. He’s currently in Tarrant County Jail for his crime.