Man Loses $16,000 Gambling on Royal Caribbean Cruise – Pulls Bizarre Stunt to Dodge Casino Debt

Jey González Díaz was trying to avoid paying his gambling debt while he was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship. He decided to jump off the cruise ship in Puerto Rico near the Port of San Juan.

He wanted to avoid paying a massive $16,000 debt to the casino. According to CBS News, he jumped off the ship at 9 in the morning when the ship was returning to the port from Barbados. His escape plan was unsuccessful as he was caught with the help of jet skis.

He was being chased by the jet skis and was then seen between them. There was no way he could have swam away from them. After that, he was arrested in Puerto Rico by the Customs and Border Protection. Now Diaz is facing federal crime charges.

There is not much information given by the Policía de Puerto Rico. The cruise authorities have revealed the exact amount of money he owes to be $16,710.24, as the sum of gaming and casino debt.

Both gaming and gambling can be highly addictive and may cause money issues where individuals end up with hefty debts. He told that he jumped off because “he did not want to report the currency on his possession because he thought he was going to be taxed duties for bring in the currency.”

He was carrying a bag with five different IDs, pointing out towards something more than just trying to evade debt. He also had $14,600 cash with him and two phones. Apart from the cruise pass, he also had a birth certificate for his brother, Jeremy Omar González Díaz.

He has been in jail in Puerto Rico for weapon possession and drug trafficking. Jey was released from prison on bail, while his brother remains in federal prison with a criminal investigation going on. Jey may face a hefty fine of up to $250,000 along with five years in prison.

Since his brother has criminal ties, he may also be involved in something bigger. More investigation will reveal specific details. Netizens have their own take on the news. One of them commented, “he’s carrying $14k, three phones and several IDs; there is more to this story than just his trying to avoid the casino debt.”

Another one sarcastically commented, “Sounds like the plot of an Ocean’s Eleven sequel.” The third one chimes in that he may be watching Prison Break.