Man Found Dead in New Mexico – Family Thought He Was Missing All Along Before Learning the Shocking Truth a Year Later

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of suicide.

Talk about one of the most bizarre and peculiar incidents to leave everyone baffled. Something exactly of this nature happened in New Mexico in September last year, where a 29-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances just outside a business. However, forensic analysis and autopsy ruled out any possibility of foul play, but what unfolded next blew everyone’s mind. Shockingly, his family learned about the tragedy only a year later, after believing he had been missing all that time.

The man, identified as Jayvon Givan, was discovered hanging in front of a vacant business located in Albuquerque, back on September 17, 2024. The news was brought up to the authorities after an incident report from the Albuquerque Police Department. Upon discovering his body, the man was seen wearing a bracelet around his wrist from a nearby hospital, which revealed that he had been admitted a day before. Additionally, a notebook belonging to Givan was found at the scene, raising considerable suspicion about what might have led him to take such a drastic decision. Since the autopsy did not reveal any other instances of foul play, it was agreed and confirmed to be a suicide by the authorities as well.

Well, it turns out Javyon’s family learned about the news exactly a year later. It happened after the victim’s twin sister, Jaivryon Walker, dialled the APD to report that her 29-year-old sibling had gone missing for one year, as mentioned by reports in outlets like The Kansas City Star and KOAT 7. It was then that the police informed her of the unfortunate news about his brother’s passing away a year before, after committing suicide.

As mentioned in the case’s preliminary reports, the twin sister stated in her missing person report to the APD that she was calling from Kansas City and that her brother was last known to be in Albuquerque. She further revealed that Givan had left his hometown of Kansas City about 14 months ago, with plans of embarking on a backpacking trip across the United States of America. Jaivryon also informed the police of her last conversation with her brother, which happened a year ago. He had allegedly told his sister he was ‘in trouble’, but assured her that he was okay.

According to Gilbert Gallegos, APD’s director of communications, when the victim’s twin sister shared her brother’s name to be added to the missing persons report, the dispatcher turned over the details to the designated department handling such cases. It is then that they found that there had been a report about the same person, who was found dead a year earlier, and the case was ruled a suicide.

The director’s statement can be read as “She had officers report him as missing, which they did. Those officers turned it over to the dispatcher, who then turned it over to the missing persons unit on [Oct. 3], and our detective with the missing persons unit looked up his name, found that there was a report from last year from that death that was ruled a suicide.”

However, after receiving the fatal news about a year later, the family of Jayvon Givan is not ready to accept that he had committed suicide. His twin sister, in her statement to the Albuquerque Journal, urged that the case must be reopened, as they fear it may have actually been a homicide staged to look like a suicide. She said, “We never felt he was suicidal. I believe the case needs to be opened up and investigated as a homicide.”