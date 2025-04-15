Karmelo Anthony Freed in Austin Metcalf Homicide Case—Family to Use $430K Raised in Donations for New Home and Security

On February 14, 2025, Karmelo Anthony, who allegedly killed Austin Metcalf, was released from prison as his family posted his $250,000 bond after the judge agreed to bring the amount down from $1 million. 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed by Anthony on April 2 in the stands at a track meet.

While Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder, he had defended himself saying that his attack on Metcalf was in self-defense. As per cops, on April 2, Anthony had stabbed Autin on his chest during a fight in the stands of a stadium in Frisco, Texas. The arrest report mentioned that Anthony had said Metcalf had “put his hands on him.” Moreover, as The Sun when the cops referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, he said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

According to a witness, When Metcalf had asked Anthony to leave his seat, the latter told the former, “touch me and see what happens.” The situation then escalated quickly as Anthony brought a knife out of his bag and stabbed Metcalf, who eventually died in his brother’s arms.

While Anthony is out of bail, he has been put under house arrest and will need to wear an ankle monitor and not leave his parents’ home. His family has raised an online fundraiser where almost $420,000 has been donated, and this money will be used to ensure Anthony’s safety as his father said in court following Anthony receiving racist threats.

His defense attorneys also insisted that the money that has been raised online “is not a bond fund” and rather would help Anthony and his family as his father is now on leave from his job. As defense attorney Mike Howard said, “This family needs to be able to survive. There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure. I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted.”

He further added, “Security details and criminal defense are not cheap.” The reduction of Anthony’s bond led Meghan Metcalf, Austin’s mother, to tears. Anthony however, kept his calm while leaving jail on Monday and ignored questions asking him how the murder he committed could be done in self-defense.

His defense lawyer Howard kept insisting that the killing was indeed in self-defense as he said, “Every Texan deserves the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life. Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story.”

He also added, “Karmelo is a 17-year-old kid and an excellent student. He is the captain of his track team and the captain of his football team. This is a tragedy all the way around for both families.” However, during the hearing, the prosecutors were not convinced by the argument as Collin County First Assistant Bill Wirsky said, “For reasons unknown, the defendant brought a knife to a track meet for what probably could have been a fist fight at worst.”

The prosecutors also mentioned that Anthony was previously involved in another altercation in school on February 4. With his release and the online fundraiser gathering a significant amount of money, there has been outrage as many believe that the fundraiser is an insult to Metcalf’s family.