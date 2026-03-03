Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case Breaks Silence: “I Have Nothing to…”

The search for Nancy Guthrie has officially extended beyond the one-month mark, with no primary suspects identified. An Arizona man was briefly detained in connection with the case, but was released without charges after authorities found no evidence linking him to the case.

According to reports from Entertainment NOW, a SWAT team armed with a search warrant raided the home of Luke Daley, 37, and his 77-year-old mother in connection with the case. The Daleys lived about two miles from Guthrie’s home.

However, after being held for several hours, both he and his mother were let go without facing any charges. Appearing as a guest on True Crime Arizona, Daley broke his silence on what made the authorities believe he was the masked man who visited the 84-year-old victim’s house. Briana Whitney, the host of the show, asked if he was the masked abductor of Guthrie.

He replied that it was not him, and that he did not see the resemblance of the suspect to remotely look like him. He added, “Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case.” The 37-year-old believed that the investigators began tracking his movements after they were tipped off on social media.

Social media users claimed that he had a resemblance to the masked man who had visited Nancy Guthrie’s home. Daley said, “Someone says something, and then they just go off of it based on no evidence, no truth.” He emphasized that just like everyone around America, he too wants the mother of Savannah Guthrie to return safely.

He reiterated that he was unsure about the identity of the masked abductor. He continued that if he did, he would happily share the information with the FBI, police, or any law enforcement authorities.

Daley shared his experience during his “four or five hours” of detention, describing the incident as tough. He detailed that he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car while the authorities investigated his residence. He urged that his detention should not be made a big deal, and people should move on. He added,

“All the dates I was telling them where I was. All you have to do is look at my phone and see my location. It was nowhere near anywhere or have any connection to this.”

Additionally, he stated that the authorities did not provide him with any information when he asked them for the grounds for his detention. Daley continued that he tried to come up with any reason that the police could have come after him, but couldn’t.

Therefore, he believed they had no evidence against him, so they unfairly targeted him. Despite him and his mother being let go without any charges, life in Tucson has been difficult for them. Daley said he can’t go anywhere in the town without receiving “dirty looks” from everyone.

He wanted this shadow of doubt to be cleared. He once again emphasised that he wants Nancy Guthrie to return safely.