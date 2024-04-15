Mama June’s Spouse, Justin, Demands That She Return the $35,000 That She Owes Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’

Mama June Shannon's deceit and deception were brought to light in the Season 7 finale of Mama June: Family Crisis after her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon accessed her sister Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Coogan account. Lauryn claimed Mama June had wasted $500,000 on illicit substances. As reported by People magazine, Lauryn said, "It's not about just sticking it to Mama, it's also about her doing the right thing for Alana. Alana is the reason you're Mama June, give her her money back and be a decent human being."

Subsequently, Mama June in conversation with her spouse, Justin Shroud expressed her desire for their daughters to acknowledge the truth about their circumstances. She stated, "Money doesn't grow on trees. At some point, you'd have to stand up and say, 'Hey, there's just what's there.' There's nothing that I can do to change that. What more do you want me to do?" Lauryn refuted Mama June's claims and asserted that her mother had spent $500,000 on crack. Alana maintained that she required the $35,000 to finance her college education.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Lauryn pointed out that the vanished funds might have been sufficient to cover the cost of several semesters of Alana's college fees. As reported by OK! magazine, the scholarship awarded to the 18-year-old for her study of neonatal nursing at Regis University in Colorado was $21,000. Upon receiving the information, she discovered that the program would cost an astounding $43,000 annually i.e., $11,000 per semester. In a startling admission, Mama June confessed that she might have been more inclined to assist if Alana chose to study in Colorado.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin L Marshall

Subsequently, Shroud urged his wife to accept responsibilities. He said, "This is what's gonna happen. You're gonna go to the bank in the morning [and] you're gonna take $30,000 or I'm leaving." Mama June however deemed that unacceptable. In response, Shroud inquired, "You're willing to throw away our marriage for $30,000?"

Later Lauryn stated in a confessional, "I know we've been through a lot with this family, but like this is just where I draw the line. The fact that mom was willing to literally throw her entire marriage down the toilet, over the fact that she doesn't want to sign a check for money she took is freaking insane to me." Shroud further added in a confessional, "June's out of her freakin’ mind if she thinks I'm just gonna stand here and let her get away with this. For some reason, she just doesn't understand that what she does affects me. I'm going to do whatever it takes to make this right, even if that means I have to break up my marriage in the process."