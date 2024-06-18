Mama June Sheds 30 Pounds in Just 2 Months Using This Weight Loss Medication

Fans have always ardently followed Mama June Shannon's struggles during her weight loss journey. Recently, Mama June: Family Crisis revealed that the star has lost 30 lbs. in just nine weeks by using a weight loss medication. According to Page Six, Shannon shared, “I was against it because I had a gastric sleeve. But now, I’m in week nine and you can ask the girls — I am super strict.”

She's not just exercising regularly—three to four times a week—but she has also revamped her diet, focusing on protein-rich foods. Shannon disclosed that she aims to reach a weight between 170 and 180 pounds. However, her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird believes she's taking it too far, according to E! News. She said, "Mama's thing is, when she's strict on herself, she's really strict on herself...I just feel like every other time mom has lost weight so quickly, she’s gained it back, plus more each time. You know?”

She added, “She didn’t eat right, she didn’t go to the gym. She just was like, ‘f— it, I’ll get another surgery.'” As rightly predicted, Shannon admitted, “I literally shared that experience with TikTok and I told people like, ‘I gained a pound and I was so mad at myself,’ because I work hard in the gym, eating only protein. I don’t like bread, carbs, and all that, so I’m okay with not even eating that...I’m trying to get the 80 grams and 100 grams of protein, but when I did that last week, I gained a pound."

She continued, "So, now I gotta go back down to like 40 or 50 grams of protein versus what they say i.e., 100 grams." In April this year, Shannon disclosed, "With the stress of everything going on, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I had packed on about 120-130 pounds. I tried to cut back on my eating, but nothing was helping." She expressed feeling anxious yet prepared to start semaglutide injections. She continued, "I know a lot of y'all are on similar journeys so let's do it together. Tell me what your experiences are pros and cons and everything. I will be updating every week how things are going."

Shannon has also been taking care of her mental health. In March this year, Shannon spoke about one thing that has helped her boost her mental health— penning down her problems and then destroying the journal. As reported by People magazine, she shared, “I [write] it every once in a while now, but I promise you it lets so much stress just off your body, but you have to either tear it up and throw it away, or you have to delete it off your phone when you're done...You don't have to tell if you don't want to tell anybody. You just tell yourself, but you have to delete it. You have to rip it up every single day.”