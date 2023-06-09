Mama June Sparks Concern as She 'Eats Her Feelings' While Having a Meal With Her Husband

Mama June: Family Crisis fans have been left in fear after a clip offering a sneak peek into the next episode revealed Mama June to have been indulging in an unhealthy appetite despite efforts to lose weight. She claimed to have been 'eating her feelings' in the said clip, as reported by The Sun.

Image Credit: WE tv

June's food choices have certainly raised mild panic and genuine concern from her husband Justin Stroud and of course, her beloved fans as she was seen eating vast amounts of unhealthy food. In the clip, she's observed to be eating deep-fried mozzarella sticks with much gusto with the intention to sadly drown her feelings. Before she could dig into her scrumptious yet unhealthy meal, she ordered herself a large strawberry Pina Colada while her hubby got himself a cooling iced tea. This wasn't all that she was observed to be eating though.

Image Credit: WE tv

The diner at which she and the love of her life went featured a table of a plethora of food. "I want mozzarella sticks and then the New York Strip well done and I want it with fries, chicken wings a half dozen," said the reality TV sensation while placing her order with the waitress. Besides the cheesy snack, Mama June also dug into a plateful of golden fries. It didn't stop there, there was also a hearty plate of greasy yet tender chicken wings that oozed off yummy juices the moment she took a bite. Next was a plate of a juicy steak, cooked to her liking.

While Mama June was busy with her little feast, her husband appeared to be leaning towards a healthier alternative and ordered a vibrant and refreshing salad with an additional serving of cheese and an authentic ranch dressing. He paired this with a 'Patty Melt'.

Image Credit: WE tv

Although it appeared as if she was done with her order given the amount of food that was already on the table, Mama June shocked her hubby by looking through the menu once more for another round of food. "The girls aren't texting back so there's a lot of feelings I gotta eat," added the mother of four in sadness.

Her extremely concerned husband strongly responded, "No, that's what you've done with food your whole life." Justin seemed to emphasize the need for his beloved wife to put an end to this dangerous addiction. He urges her to consume food with more caution and to learn to disassociate food from her feelings with the help of her therapist.

Her hubby even recommends seeking advice from her mother. However, Mama June wasn't very convinced by the idea as she didn't want to burden her mother with her struggles.