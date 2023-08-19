Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Indicate No Support for Donald Trump’s 2024 Run, Reveals Poll

A significant percentage of Americans said they would be reluctant to back former President Donald Trump in the future 2024 presidential election in a poll released by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Nearly two-thirds of respondents to the poll, which aimed to measure public opinion on Trump's potential political future, said they would definitely not support the former president's candidacy.

53% of Americans said they would "definitely not" support Trump if he were to become the Republican nominee in the upcoming election cycle, according to the poll's findings. Furthermore, 11% of respondents said they would "probably not" back him if he runs for president in November 2024. These outcomes are set against the backdrop of Trump's continued legal difficulties.

A Georgia grand jury recently indicted him on 13 counts. He has already been charged four times in court this year alone for suspected involvement in efforts to have the results of the 2020 election overturned.

Trump's influence over Republican supporters seems to be largely unaffected by the legal obstacles he faces, especially in light of the 2024 primary election. The stark difference between the general public's and self-identified Republicans' attitudes is an exciting aspect of the poll's findings.

Approximately 63% of Republicans said they wanted Trump to run in 2024, indicating a sizable amount of steadfast support within the party. Furthermore, an astonishing 74% of Republicans declared that they would support Trump if he won the nomination and advanced to the election in November 2024, per USA Today.

An anti-Trump Republican strategist Sarah Longwell highlighted the existence of a group of individuals who had voted for Trump in prior elections but were no longer willing to do so because of ongoing legal concerns. Longwell told the Associated Press, "There is a meaningful number of voters who have voted for Trump twice and can’t vote for him again after all of this." Even while Trump's legal issues may have reduced some of his popularity, it seems that he still has a significant amount of sway over the Republican electorate.

Trump has fiercely criticized the indictments, labeling them as "politically motivated" schemes carried out by his rivals in Washington, including President Joe Biden. However, it seems that these allegations did little to lessen his popularity among Republican voters. Surprisingly, Trump has emerged as the GOP frontrunner among a large field of contenders, commanding 53% of support, according to a polling average from RealClearPolitics.

This is despite the legal turbulence that surrounds him. Furthermore, his fundraising efforts appear to have gotten a lift from the very indictments that have drawn heavy media attention, per NBC News. The survey, which was conducted among 1,165 adults between August 10 and August 14, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

