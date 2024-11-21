MAGA Supporters Already Have a Plan To See Barron Trump as President in 20 Years: "If He Stays..."

Barron Trump may not have decided on his political ambitions. However, US voters believe the teenager has the potential to run the nation in the near future. The youngest son of President-elect Donald Trump has intrigued people with his stoic demeanor and silent presence at his father's campaigns. But the US voters believe the teenager has the potential to run the nation soon.

The NYU freshman stole the spotlight at Trump's election night event after his divisive victory on November 5. Although he was his usual self, showing signs of shyness and awkwardness, people paid close attention to him the entire night. Unlike his father, he is a man of few words, mirroring his mother Melania Trump's personality. Yet the young heir fascinated people like no other Trump family member.

His popularity among US citizens reached a point where some brands began selling merchandise in his name rooting for his presidency. The MAGA diehards have made a plan already which they are acting upon by endorsing him for president by selling T-shirts, pins, and notebooks reading "Barron Trump President 2044," as per Newsweek.

2044 because the now-18-year-old Barron would reach the age allowed to run for the White House (35 years). Some supporters of Trump are even spotted wearing t-shirts featuring Barron's face and the slogan "Barron 2044" on the front. Additionally, there are also "Barron Trump For President 2044" buttons being sold on eBay. The sale of merchandise indicates that Trump fanatics are determined to establish the Trump dynasty in the United States.

The youngest child of Trump was kept away from media attention for most of his childhood by his mother, until recently when he graduated from Oxbridge Academy Palm Beach, Florida, and enrolled in New York University's Stern School of Business before his father's historic win.

Though he may not have enough experience in the political spectrum, according to some sources, Barron has all the attributes of a future president. He's charmed his way into people's lives with his extraordinary personality and he's blossomed into a sharp and funny man who surprises people with his political acumen. An insider told Daily Mail, "Barron is handsome, tall - taller even than his father - and very knowledgeable for someone his age."

"He's also far more politically interested than people realize," claimed the insider, adding that they see Barron has "appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes." But would his fiercely protective mother let him go through the same public scrutiny as her husband? The source opined that although the former First Lady may allow her son to fly high, she'd still be watchful of him.

Right-wing podcaster Patrick Bet-David echoed the source in his podcast and gushed about his hosting skills, describing the youngest Trump as "sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough - not weak."