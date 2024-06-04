MAGA Supporter Shares an Old Tweet About Stormy Daniels, Claims Judge Forced Trump to Delete It

A MAGA supporter posted an old tweet of Donald Trump that featured a letter in which Stormy Daniels denied having a sexual relationship with the former President. User @JDunlap1974 shared the post on X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that Judge Juan Merchan forced Trump to delete it to prevent the politician from being found guilty in the hush money trial. It read, "Judge Merchan FORCED President Trump to delete this post and fined him $9,000. They don't like this circulated."

In his post, Trump had stated, "Look what was just found! Will the fake news report it?" It featured what looked like an official statement made by Daniels, who, contrary to her current stance, denied having an affair with Trump in 2006. The letter read, "Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am denying this affair because it never happened. I will have no further comment on this matter."

In light of Trump's recent guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts, the post went viral on social media. MAGA fans claimed the case was a political vendetta against the former president, intended to harm his campaign for the upcoming November 2024 elections. An X user, @Danthem14441755, urged everyone to circulate it online. "We know. This must continue to be spread so EVERYONE knows."

@Salem_Leopold, penned, "Wouldn't that have been evidence in the trial?" Following suit, a user echoed Trump's claims and slammed Judge Merchan for carrying out an apparently biased trial. "This is why, this judge needs to be not only investigated but disbarred and removed from the bench." User @princip1099, however, argued, "That's actually a fake letter." @TryandTakeIt pointed out that "FB BLOCKED it too!" @doctormalibu pointed out that Daniels had denied writing or signing the statement. When an X user asked Daniels about the same in March 2023, she tweeted, "Ask [Michael Cohen] who wrote that. It wasn't me."

Furthermore, according to AP News, this statement, which first surfaced in 2018, was not new, and Daniels had talked about it in the media. In a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, she was asked by the host, "So you signed and released a statement that said, ‘I am not denying this affair because I was paid in hush money … I’m denying it because it never happened.’ That’s a lie?” She responded with a 'yes' and added that she signed it because both parties 'made it sound like I had no choice.'

Trump is the first US president to have been found guilty in a criminal trial. Daniels demanded the 77-year-old politician be behind bars as soon as possible. She stated, "I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," as per The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Cohen asserted, "Thirty-four counts one after the other, one after the other of guilty. It's accountability, it's exactly what America needs right now." As per NBC, he added, "We need for accountability to be had by all those that break the law because we like to continuously state, that no one is above the law and today's verdict demonstrates that."