MAGA Rep Nancy Mace Takes Pleasure in Watching Videos of ICE ‘Dragging’ Migrants and Arresting Them—Says, “There’s Nothing More American Than….”

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has given a new twist to the phrase “Netflix and chill.” During an interview on Fox News on Sunday, she shared that her favorite YouTube binge-watching material is actually footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers apprehending undocumented folks at their court appearances.

She casually commented, “I have to tell you, one of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court and deport them.”

“I can think of nothing more American today than keeping our streets safer by getting those violent criminals out of the United States of America,” she added. This revelation by Mace has stirred up quite the debate.

This comment was made in the middle of a conversation about those cities that protect immigrants, the number of people ICE holds, and how Donald Trump wants to conduct mass deportations.

Nancy Mace, who seems to be the actual person behind Trump’s idea to get tough on immigration, said she’s working on a new law to “defund and take tax breaks” away from those places that don’t work with the feds on this issue.

As Fox News showed the increasing number of ICE detainer requests, Mace seized the moment to express her love for YouTube videos featuring live deportations. It’s unclear if she enjoys watching these with a side of popcorn.

RELATED: Heated Exchange Between Republicans Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett Sets Twitter on Fire

Nancy Mace introduced a bill that’s aimed at sanctuary cities all over the country, and she’s clear about her feelings on the matter. She believes these places are putting “illegals over real, true American citizens.” It seems she’s convinced that most people, no matter which political party they’re in, aren’t too fond of these policies. And she’s willing to bet that any Democrats who stand behind sanctuary cities are setting themselves up for a rough time come election day.

Many others are with her in this fight against sanctuary cities.

If your city protects illegal alien r*pists, m*rderers, and cartel thugs, you shouldn’t get one cent of federal funding. Sanctuary cities protect predators, not the American people. It’s time to cut them off now. pic.twitter.com/DluYtih6VM — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has eagerly pushed for a comeback of mass deportations. He’s been showing off ICE’s actions in cities run by Democrats, saying it’s about bringing back law and order. When Fox News’ Jon Scott talked about it with a “new sheriff in town” kind of joke, Nancy Mace was on board. She didn’t argue with him at all.

Her decision to introduce this bill seems to fit quite nicely with her growing dreams of becoming a state leader. Mace will be letting us know soon if she’s going to join the Republicans who are eyeing the South Carolina governor’s race in 2026.

Nancy Mace’s most recent remark is right in line with the dramatic, attention-grabbing personality she’s been showing lately. It seems like she just can’t get enough of stirring up trouble, whether it’s going on a tirade against transgender people, taking bathroom selfies that cause a scene, or getting into heated fights filled with curses at makeup stores.

Rep. Nancy Mace claims a man was “harassing” her after he asked if she was going to have any town hall events this year, suggests he needs to respect her because she “voted for gay marriage.” Mindblowing she posted this. Mace: “You wanna keep going & keep harassing me?” Man:… pic.twitter.com/pULpyI7RTp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 20, 2025

This congresswoman seems to love a good confrontation…and the attention that comes with it.

Back in April, she actually yelled “F— you” to one of her own voters who was just asking about town halls. And she posted the exchange on social media herself!

Even though Nancy Mace used to say she was all for LGBTQ rights, now she’s actually backing laws that would stop trans women from using women’s bathrooms. Plus, she’s making fun of the rules that got cancelled in other places to protect these rights. It seems like her climb up the political ladder is more and more about getting people riled up on the internet, and now she’s even started sharing videos about deportation.

NEXT UP: Tourist Detained by ICE Spends 100 Days in Prison—Claims ‘Nobody is Safe’