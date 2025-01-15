Heated Exchange Between Republicans Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett Sets Twitter on Fire With Memes & Discussions

Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett’s discussion almost took matters “outside” of the House oversight committee. A clip of the two political figures is currently going viral on social media. In the video, Mace is heard challenging Jasmine to a fight.

Before the argument exploded, Nancy Mace was passionately heard advocating for civil rights, women’s rights, and transgender rights. When it was Jasmine’s turn to speak, the 43-year-old addressed her fellow Republican as “child.”

Right before things got heated up, Crockett can be heard saying, “child, listen.” This was when the matter escalated and led Mace to yell, “I’m no child! Do not call me a child! I’m no child.” She continued while pointing out that she is a “grown woman”.

“I’m 47 years old. I’ve broken more glass ceilings than you ever have… You will not do that,” she added. The Carolina native repeated herself while exclaiming, “I’m not a child.” What people on the internet could not stop talking about was the threat that Nancy presented to Jasmine in the heat of the moment. If you wanna take it outside, we can do that,” she warned.

This was when James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee jumped in to pacify the situation. The older gentleman banged the gavel while repeating, “Order! Order! Order!”

Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett both took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and addressed what had happened in the meeting. The comments section on the posts was filled with memes, trolls and opinions from netizens.

How I imagine how you would have acted if you “took it outside” pic.twitter.com/8laDMU4H9e — Juan OFTHEDEAD (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@ofthedead209) January 15, 2025

“My money is on Nancy,” a user commented. “I think they ought to bring dueling back,” another netizen chimed in. The comments section was divided into people who supported each of the ladies respectively.

Many people in the comments section called Nancy out on her “inappropriate” behavior. “Stop the performance Nancy. Literally, no one is buying it,” a user wrote. Another added, “This woman does not belong in Congress.”

Many others gave her props for standing up against Jasmine Crockett. Several comments labelled the latter as a “bully” for her behaviour. “Don’t call someone a child when YOU’RE the one acting childish,” a comment on Jasmine’s post read.

I would pay to watch this!! I think congress should require this method to settle disagreements. IMO pic.twitter.com/NxfTtkYkp4 — Super H (@Stratton1966) January 15, 2025

Multiple photoshopped pictures of the two Republicans made it to the comments section. “I would pay to watch this!! I think congress should require this method to settle disagreements,” the caption of one edited image read.

People in the comments went as far as discussing who they would bet on in a fight. “I have 20 on Mace to win,” a comment read. “You do know Nancy Mace has a military background, right? She knows how to defend herself,” a netizen pointed out.

Nancy Mace spoke to Fox News after the heated debate in hopes of clearing up the understanding. “I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight,”, Mace confessed. She also added that she had no intention of “causing harm to anyone”.