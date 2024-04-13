Nancy Mace Mocked for Saying the U.S. Stayed out of the Middle East Because 'Enemies Feared Trump'

Rep. Nancy Mace has frequently advocated and stood by former President Donald Trump. In January of this year, Mace publicly voiced her support for Trump's potential return to the White House, according to Politico. Recently, she also posted a message on X commending Trump. She embedded a news clip from Fox News and wrote, "We’re witnessing Joe Biden marching the United States towards war in The Middle East. This weakness never happened under Donald Trump because our enemies feared him."

However, this didn't sit well with the netizens who slammed her online. One person wrote, "Can you ever answer a question without using #DonaldJTrump in the answer?" Another person wrote, "Um, try again. The enemies LOVE him because he gives them whatever they want!" A third user wrote, "Vote Mace out. She's a Mar a largo party member and she parties a lot there. Free dinners, free weekend getaways. She doesn't want to give that up. Big r. victim hypocrite." A fourth user wrote, "There is no way in hell I will ever vote for a rapist. Period Nancy Mace it is not about party it is about character and decency and Trump has neither."

Another user challenged Mace and asked, "Our enemies and even our allies laughed at and ridiculed Trump. Can you explain how exactly Biden is marching the country into war in the Middle East? Or is this just another of your attempts to run on vague assertions and fear? I am so looking forward to your defeat." Additionally, others accused Mace of attempting to change the narrative around Trump. A user wrote, "Our enemies loved him- because Trump loved them. He likes dictators and autocrats and would like nothing more than to be one. Don't rewrite history Mace. You will be on the wrong side."

Meanwhile, in a recent development, despite his unsuccessful attempts to halt a criminal trial in Manhattan scheduled to commence on Monday, Trump announced his intention to testify in the case involving a hush-money payment to an adult film star, as per the New York Times. Responding to questions from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Friday, Trump confirmed that he plans to take the stand. “I’m testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there’s no case. They have no case.”

In response, netizens mocked him, as is often the case. One user wrote, "Little to no chance that this ever happens. He’ll blame his lawyers." Another user wrote, "He's not going to testify. It would be quite the show though if he did. Instead, he will come up with some lame excuse why he doesn't testify that his cult members will lap up."