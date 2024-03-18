James Comer Firm: House Hearing to Forge Ahead 'With or Without' Hunter Biden's Attorney's Attendance

In a recent development, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., conveyed a stern message to Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe D. Lowell. Comer asserted that the Oversight Committee's scheduled hearing on alleged influence peddling involving theJoe Biden family's business affairs would proceed as planned, regardless of Hunter's attendance.

Image Source : Getty Images | Kris Connor

Despite his lawyer denouncing it as a 'carnival sideshow' and citing a scheduling conflict due to a court date in California the following day, Biden, 54, declined an invitation to participate in the March 20 hearing regarding his father's alleged involvement in the family's business dealings. In a letter made public by the Oversight Committee, Comer (R-Ky.) informed lawyer Abbe Lowell that 'the only conclusion that one can reach is that Mr. Biden knows his public testimony would not withstand scrutiny.

Attorney Abbe Lowell has notified James Comer that his client Hunter Biden will NOT attend the House's public hearing March 20; he says it "is not a serious oversight proceeding," just an "attempt to resuscitate a moribund inquiry with a made-for-RW-media circus act." Good! — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) March 13, 2024

“Nonetheless, the Committee will proceed forward — with or without Mr. Biden — because it is important to show publicly how the Biden brand was sold for so many years in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania and China and to explain Joe’s involvement in these lucrative transactions. In the interest of transparency, the Committee would ask Mr. Biden to reconsider his refusal to appear before Congress for a public hearing,” stated the Kentucky Republican, as per Yahoo.

#DemsUnited #DemVoice1 #ProudBlue



Hunter Biden declined Comer’s offer to publicly testify but instead suggested an investigation into Jared Kushner and the corrupt criminal Trump’s family.



If Comer is serious about investigating a family member of a president, there is Jared… pic.twitter.com/ogSKKJsa3S — Phoenix 🇺🇦 (@MacLinx) March 14, 2024

Regarding testimony given behind closed doors, Hunter's defense team has repeatedly requested a public hearing. The president's son again insisted on "testifying at a public hearing" during an impromptu press conference outside the Capitol in December, despite the Oversight Committee's subpoena for a private deposition, as per Fox News.

Breaking: Comer blasts Hunter Biden attorney over first son's refusal to appear at public hearing https://t.co/OOBIaJskwj — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 16, 2024

Finally, last month, Hunter agreed to participate in a recorded interview with legislators and attorneys. Comer wrote to Lowell, "The hearing you describe as a ‘planned-for-media event’ is exactly what Mr. Biden has previously demanded. Indeed, Mr. Biden will be afforded the opportunity to provide his perspective alongside those with whom he has worked most closely.” The former business partners of Hunter, Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, and Jason Galanis have also been called by the Oversight Committee to speak at the hearing next week.

Lowell informed Comer earlier this month of Hunter's intention to withdraw from the hearing and attacked the GOP's invitees as "discredited witnesses." Given his business ties with the trio, Comer contended that "it is comical" that the first son "would cast aspersions upon the other witnesses."

Makes perfect sense that James Comer/Gym Jordan’s indicted Russian spy star witness Alexander Smirnov was paid $600K by MAGA associates around the time he started lying to the FBI about the Biden family.



It’s never been about Hunter. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 15, 2024

Regarding the scheduling issue, Comer notes that on January 10, Hunter briefly appeared before the committee and then left the hearing room after 17 minutes, while legislators discussed whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.The day after, Hunter had a court date in California. Comer claimed, "Mr. Biden has said previously he wanted to speak publicly; the Committee is offering him that opportunity, as I said I would."