MAGA Labels Pam Bondi ‘Moron’ After Her Call For Hate Speech Crackdown

Activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination has invited a huge number of responses from across the world. Amid condolences pouring in from the MAGA, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s call for targeting hate speeches has now erupted in another hue and cry among the two fragments. With the attorney general pointing out that many of the right-wing activists, including Charlie himself, do not believe in hate speech, she has invited a massive backlash on social media.

Well, speaking about Pam’s exact words, she said that her Justice Department would force an investigation into hate speech, especially after the activist was assassinated right in the public eye. In her words, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society. We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Interestingly, the reference to hate speech also brings back Charlie Kirk’s own words last year. In his popular tweet on X, the right-wing MAGA activist outlined the danger of defining and punishing the so-called hate speech in America. His tweet read as “Hate speech does not exist legally in America,” he posted on X last year. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment.”

Coming back to Bondi’s hate-speech remark, netizens have taken all over social media to criticize her statement, while recalling Kirk’s words when he said, “My position is that even hate speech should be completely and totally allowed in our country. The most disgusting speech should absolutely be protected. As soon as you use the word ‘hate,’ that’s a very subjective term. All of a sudden, it is in the implementation of whoever has the power.”

Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 3, 2024

More interestingly, Pam Bondi even received trolling from the conservative side. Popular host Erick Erickson tweeted and claimed, “Our Attorney General is apparently a moron. There’s free speech and then there is hate speech. No ma’am. That is not the law.”

On the other hand, senior political analyst Brit Hume remarked on Bondi’s statement by explaining the true meaning of hate speech. He wrote, “Someone needs to explain to Ms. Bondi that so-called ‘hate speech,’ repulsive though it may be, is protected by the First Amendment. She should know this.” Additionally, right-wing influencer Auron MacIntyre tagged Pam Bondi’s words as the ‘worst possible framing’ for what can be an action against terrorist networks.

Our Attorney General is apparently a moron. “There’s free speech and then there is hate speech.” No ma’am. That is not the law. https://t.co/trY3zDv93X — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 16, 2025

For the unversed, the White House defined Charlie Kirk’s killing as a left-wing attack on the very American values. However, the real motive behind the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, remains unclear.

More recently, Donald Trump was asked about how he has been grieving from the activist’s demise. The U.S. President said that it was going ‘very good’, before drifting away to the topic of constructing a ballroom within the White House. This time as well, Trump received a massive backlash from critics, including Jimmy Kimmel, claiming that something has definitely been wrong with the former.

Attacking Trump once more with his witty words, Kimmel said, “There’s something wrong with him, there really is. Who thinks like that? Is it possible that he’s doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list?”