MAGA Host Megyn Kelly ‘Drools Over’ Gavin Newsom — Admits She’s Smitten With His Height and Hair

California Governor Gavin Newsom has gained another fan, and it’s none other than MAGA host Megyn Kelly. The popular host, known for her brutal commentary, has noticed more in Newsom than just his social media trolling of President Trump.

Recently, she told The Daily Mail that Newsom is easy on the eyes. “He’s got the right hair. He’s tall,” said Kelly, who has been married to her second husband, author Douglas Brunt, since 2008. “He’s a good-looking guy,” she added. “People like handsome politicians and, though I’m not a Gavin Newsom fan, you can’t take that away from him.”

The conservative commentator shared her thoughts on the California governor with the site, expressing her hopes for a second Kamala Harris run in 2028. “On team blue please God let it be Kamala Harris again. Would we be that lucky? Please Lord, if I’ve done anything to please you ever, please make it be Kamala Harris again. If I’m a good person, God will reward me with another Kamala run,” she said. However, for quite some time, Newsom has emerged as a favorite among Democrats, and the admiration comes just ahead of the next presidential election.

I saw someone said Gavin Newsom had an advantage because he looked like an American President you’d see in movies and I can’t stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/KZWQBXRYDS — 📎 Lilith Lovett 📎 same @ on 💙☁️🦋 (@LilithLovett) November 8, 2024

“He’s been trying to train himself with his podcast, and he’s a far-left man who could get through the Democrat primary,” Kelly admitted.

Kelly hasn’t always been easy on Newsom. In September, when he used a clip from her show to make his point that “Trump’s base is splintering,” she lashed out at him while also criticizing Trump’s use of “the National Guard against American cities.”

Instead of “tweeting about me,” she said on her show in response at the time, “he should be thrilled to receive President Trump’s offer” to “help” with California’s “crime problem.” Newsom, as usual, began a trolling spree against Trump, and he mimicked him with sarcastic posts in Trump’s all-caps style. Kelly called her “good-looking” nemesis’s tactics “pathetic.”

Trump’s base is splintering. Megyn Kelly: “You can’t just send the National Guard into random cities…It very clearly is not constitutionally permissible. He cannot do it.” pic.twitter.com/GjXdvE3yRA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2025

“It doesn’t work. It’s not clever,” she told The Daily Mail. “The reason it works for Trump is it’s Trump, it’s authentic to him, it’s original, it’s funny, Trump’s funny. Just trying to imitate somebody, it’s not interesting. Maybe it makes him feel good because he gets a few more clicks,” she continued, but unlike his hair and height, “it does not move the needle for him at all.”

Kelly, however, poured cold water on Donald Trump’s desire to run for a third term. She shared that her “dream” presidential candidate for 2028 is Vance. “I think it’s going to be JD Vance. And my prayer is that his running mate is Marco Rubio. I think they’ll clean up, those two together. I think that’s a dream ticket.”

MAGA supporters have claimed again and again that they would leave no stone unturned to make Trump win the 2028 elections. Even though the 22nd Amendment does not allow a consecutive third term, Trump supporters have said that “they would find a loophole and make it happen.” However, earlier this month, Trump put out a statement hinting that he would not run for the presidential election. Trump on possible third term: “I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad.”