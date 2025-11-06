Gavin Newsom’s ‘WWE-Style’ Meme Turns Trump Into Internet Punchline as Democrats Mark Historic Win

Gavin Newsom has learned the most effective tool for capturing people’s attention, and it is posting memes on social media platforms. At a time when several Democrats still struggle with modern tech, Newsom and his team fhave won the internet several times over.

In the latest post, Newsom shared a WWE-style video featuring him and Barack Obama tag-teaming Donald Trump in the ring. The video went viral on X and turned Republican leadership into a punchline.

Now that’s what we call a takedown. pic.twitter.com/f6wTK6FCjx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 5, 2025

He has deliberately taken the route of meme-fighting with Donald Trump, consciously letting go of the clean, policy-focused persona of the Democratic Party to foil Trump’s loud social media attempts to sway public opinion.

The governor has taken over the digital arena of weaponizing humor and theatrical takedowns. One cannot deny that in today’s political environment, public attention is the currency, and Newsom has been cashing his checks successfully.

Governor Newsom has successfully parodied Trump’s signature communication style. His all-caps, fast-paced posts that read more like an emotionally charged novella than a post from the top official of the country, and now Newsom is ready to beat Trump in his own game.

The latest wrestling clip is just another example of the successful strategy implemented by the governor.

There are many in the Democratic party who do not agree with Newsom’s comic approach to the serious issue of constitution-denying and public harassment by the current administration in the White House. Yet, Newsom’s approach is working, and he is drawing attention towards himself and his causes that many leaders have not been able to.

Gavin Newsom and his team not only caught the vibe of their people but also understood how an algorithm is their friend if used carefully. They have been pumping out the content that is fast, visual, emotional and remixable. Jokes are not corny and are actually humorous.

Within hours of posting the wrestling clip, it went viral. The audience loved it, and response videos and content filled everyone’s FYP. There were added sound effects, stitches and even a podcast discussion on what Gavin Newsom will post next. The clip went viral with an over-the-top response on almost all social media platforms.

The ramblings of an old man that knows he’s about to LOSE. pic.twitter.com/UqB5plvrNy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 4, 2025

Gavin Newsom has turned politics into a game, and netizens are ready to see who wins which match. There is drama, twists and the possibility of live interaction with the audience. Everything in the current social media environment thrives on, and everything politics lacks.

This clip just might be the turning point in political discourse in the country and can no longer be dismissed as unserious material. As Democrats celebrate their recent wins and Trump faces renewed online mockery, one thing is certain: the battlefield of the future isn’t just in rallies or debates- it’s in the feed.