Madame Tussauds Unveils Justin Bieber's Wax Figure in California on His 30th Birthday

Justin Bieber celebrated his 30th birthday on March 1st, the Baby hitmaker was honored with a new wax figure in his likeness at Madame Tussauds. With various real-life elements matching the Yummy singer, such as his neck tattoos and the same puffer jacket and attire he wore in his 2021 music video for Peaches, the life-size Bieber wax exhibit is at the museum's Hollywood, California branch.

"Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here," the museum's official page shared on Instagram on Friday. "Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!" In honor of the occasion, Madame Tussauds hosted a birthday celebration in Hollywood for both the real and fake Justin Bieber, inviting guests to stop by for sweets, selfies, and music to commemorate the newest addition to the museum. As per People, Madame Tussauds' homage to the Ghost singer spans several years, and this new wax statue is just one of them.

"HBD to JB! We celebrated the launch of our new Justin Bieber wax figure by throwing an all-out birthday celebration for the pop superstar. Check out all the fun we had and come wish Bieber a happy birthday right now at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Special thanks to @trejosdonuts and @lega_z for joining us!" the museum wrote in a caption along with the grand celebration video. As per Billboard, the Sorry singer's first-ever wax figure was simultaneously unveiled on March 15th, 2011 in New York, Amsterdam, and London. At the unveiling in New York, Bieber's wax figure was encircled by likenesses of Gandhi, Obama, John F. Kennedy, Princess Diana, and the Obamas.

“I’ll be removing a lot of lipstick from him,” stated artist Morfy Gikas, who oversees the preservation of the museum's statues then. “I also think he will need a lot of hair maintenance.” The New York version was dressed in a black waistcoat and black Balenciaga pants, whereas the wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, where the real Bieber visited, was dressed in red flannel. The Beauty and a Beat singer worked for hours with artists in London, using over 250 exact measurements to construct the wax teen, and it took them nearly four months to finish. “Thanks to the fans and @TussaudsLondon for today. From staring thru the glass to being made in wax inside… #neversaynever,” Bieber wrote on X back then.

"I think it’s clear ‘Bieber Fever’ is in full effect here,” said New York General Manager Bret Pidgeon then. “I am sure he will get a lot of attention. He’s a great addition to the attraction.” Meanwhile, his wife Hailey Bieber wished him a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a carousel of photos along with throwbacks of a baby Justin. "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," she wrote in the caption. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."