When Ben Affleck’s Daughter Asked Him About His Wax Statue: 'Why Would Anyone Care About You?'

As an actor and producer, Ben Affleck has enjoyed success in Hollywood. He remains one of the entertainment industry's most bankable stars with a net worth of $150 million. However, back in 2013, the Gone Girl actor shared how his children keep him grounded while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said that his daughter had been taken aback by all the attention a statue of him was receiving.

Affleck described how a wax statue of himself was present when he and a couple of his buddies visited a wax museum in Las Vegas. His daughter had questioned him about the famous object when she had first seen it, “My daughter came to me the other day after some friends of mine went to this wax museum. I think it was in Vegas and they had like a wax guy of me and she was like ‘Dad, what is this?’ and I was like that’s actually a wax dummy of me they do, and she was like ‘Really? Why would anyone care enough about you to make a wax dummy?'” Affleck told.

Fandomwire reports that the Flash star further hilariously elaborated that as his son and daughters grew, he noticed a significant difference between them. He continued by saying his son enjoyed running into walls and blowing up his toys, whilst his daughters loved to read and create things. “I have 2 girls and a boy and I went around my whole life thinking that I was more or less as smart as women. Then I had kids and I couldn’t have been more wrong. My son? He just runs into walls. My daughters, they like, build things like MacGyver and they can all read and my son is like (makes falling noises)” he went on “like he just blows up toys.”

As per the US Magazine, during the show, the Batman actor also revealed that growing up his kids were not impressed with his Dark Knight character, “Despite the fact that I’m playing Batman now, people would say, ‘Are your kids into it?’ The truth is, they’re not,” Affleck explained. “If I was doing the sequel to Frozen I would be a hero. My two older daughters couldn't give a sh-t about Batman and they’ve now passed that affection onto my son. He’s always like, ‘Papa, can I watch Frozen?’ And I’m like, ‘No, dude, it’s not on again!”

Affleck and his ex-wife co-parent three children: Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 11. The ex-couple had met in 2000 on the set of the movie Pearl Harbor, they got hitched in 2004. As per Stylecaster, in 2015, Affleck and Garner announced their separation. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding,” they said in a statement. The stars filed for divorce in 2017 before finalizing it a year later.

