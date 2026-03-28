Entertainment

Lori Loughlin, 60, Sparks Buzz for Looking “in Her 30s” — Plastic Surgery Expert Decodes Transformation

Published on: March 28, 2026 at 12:16 AM ET

Lori Loughlin looks remarkably youthful at 61.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Plastic Surgery, Lori Loughlin
Plastic surgery rumors surround Lori Loughlin (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Cemsblgn)

Actress Lori Loughlin recently appeared at a red carpet event hosted by the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. She looked dazzling at 61, appearing much younger than her age.

Her drastic change prompted many to wonder whether she had undergone plastic surgery.

Nicki Swift spoke with a plastic surgeon to get an idea about the secret behind Loughlin’s youthful appearance. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland of Richland MD and Richland Aesthetics shed light on this matter.

Richland said that not only surgical but also natural procedures are crucial for this kind of look. He told Nicki Swift, “At 61, achieving that level of smoothness and structural support suggests a very well-executed combination of surgical and non-surgical maintenance.”

Richland further noted that Loughlin’s neckline, jawline, and midface stood out. According to him, it is normal for people in this age group to show some heaviness around the jaw. This happens because soft tissue in that area is more prone to loosening.

However, that is not the case with Loughlin. “Lori’s jawline is exceptionally tight and defined, which is often the hallmark of a well-executed deep plane facelift and facial fat grafting,” commented Richland.

This change is not lost to others. After Page Six revealed photos from the red carpet, many took to X to comment under the post.

One wrote, “Money and plastic surgery will make a 60 yr old look 30 if done properly, but it never looks natural.”

Another praised her, stating, “Beautiful in both pictures stunning woman who cares about her age she looks in good shape also. Good for her.”

Richland talked about Loughlin’s eyes, which appear largely free of signs of aging. Her eyelids retain clean folds, whose muscles typically sag over time. These are “signs of a very refined upper and possibly lower blepharoplasty,” Richland stated.

As reported by OK! Magazine, the Director of Aesthetic Services at The Spiegel Center, Dr. Onir Spiegel, also commented on Loughlin.

Spiegel examined Loughlin’s Instagram photos and said, “Based on the photos provided, it appears that Lori Loughlin may have undergone a deep plane facelift, along with some form of skin resurfacing — such as Ellacor or a CO₂ laser — to smooth fine lines and improve overall skin texture.”

He further added, “Her jawline appears significantly more defined, and there is noticeable improvement in the cheeks and the area around the eyes. This could be the result of extending the facelift in a more vertical direction, possibly combined with a temporal brow lift.”

Spiegel even credited her appearance to photo filters or lighting, stressing that results often appear better in photos.

However, he also noted, “Overall, she looks great, and these types of procedures would be consistent with achieving this kind of refreshed, lifted appearance.”

According to OK! Magazine, Loughlin has yet to confirm or deny any of these claims.

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