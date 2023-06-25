Lorde Shared a Glimpse into Her Friendship With Taylor Swift on 6th Anniversary of 'Melodrama'

According to Page Six, Lorde provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her 2017 album Melodrama. In doing so, she also shared a heartwarming private text exchange with Taylor Swift, who offered her some valuable advice as a supportive big sister figure.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the singer-songwriter commemorated the sixth anniversary of her second studio album Melodrama. Lorde shared various photos capturing moments from the album's creation, reflecting on the journey that led to its subsequent critical acclaim. Among the Instagram Story posts, Lorde also revealed that Swift had provided her with reassuring words regarding the initial chart performance of the album, emphasizing that it does not necessarily define its overall success.

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

After Lorde expressed her disappointment over the initial sales of Melodrama not matching those of her first album, Swift sent words of encouragement to lift her spirits. "You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don't-f**k-with-me vibes all around you, and I don't think first-week record sales singularly define a legacy," Swift wrote in a text.

Lorde at the time responded with, "i love you so much for this." As seen in the screenshot, it appeared that Swift had more to say in her message. Lorde acknowledged this by adding a caption to the shot on her Instagram Story, expressing: "Taylor was very kind and not wrong @taylorswift."

Image Source: Instagram | @lorde

Despite their friendship spanning over a decade, Swift and Lorde's relationship has faced its fair share of complications. Lorde, at one point, made a remark implying that being friends with Swift was akin to being around someone with an "autoimmune disease"."It's like having a friend with very specific allergies, there are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are different sets of considerations within the friendship," Lorde extensively discussed Swift in an interview with The Guardian back in July 2017.

Although Lorde never explicitly mentioned Swift's name, fans quickly made the connection, prompting Lorde to issue an apology in a tweet that has since been deleted: "Didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i f—ked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry." The current extent of Swift and Lorde's closeness remains uncertain. Swift, known for her online displays of affection, has not publicly reciprocated the love from the New Zealand singer, possibly due to her busy schedule with the Eras tour.

Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

According to Teen Vogue, Lorde's album Melodrama was released on June 16, 2017, and achieved impressive sales of over 100,000 copies in its debut week. The album received critical acclaim and earned a nomination for Best Album at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. Lorde had previously won two Grammys for her breakthrough hit, Royals. After reminiscing about her Melodrama journey, Lorde left her fans with a cryptic yet optimistic message: "Lots of love and see you… soon."

