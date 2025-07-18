“Looks Like Bruising from an IV” — White House in Damage Control Mode as Trump’s Swollen Appearance Sets Off Rumors

Donald Trump’s recent appearance has left netizens alarmed about his health. When the President attended the FIFA Club World Cup, people couldn’t help but notice his swollen ankles and bruised hands. The speculation behind the same arose to the point where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to step in to clear the air.

Donald Trump recently attended a match that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were playing in the MetLife Stadium. The President was accompanied by Melania Trump to see the game. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife, Leena Al Ashqar, were also present in the private box.

A clip posted online that zoomed in on Trump’s hand, particularly caught everyone’s attention. The zoomed-in footage showed the 79-year-old’s hands that appeared to be bruised. Netizens couldn’t help but notice how yellow the skin on his hand appeared compared to the rest of his skin.

The strange bruising on the President’s hand gave rise to strange conspiracy theories from netizens. “That’s from Melania repeatedly slapping his hand away,” one user wrote. “This looks like it’s to cover up bruising from an IV placed in his hand,” another noted.

Another posted a picture of the President’s seemingly swollen ankles and asked what the reason behind the swelling could be. “Kinda looks like he punched a wall,” another added, referring to Trump’s hand.

Swollen ankles at the World Cup

“That’s the spot they test the concealer on before applying it to his face to ensure it is 20 shades oranger then the rest of his body,” one user added jokingly. The speculation got out of hand, prompting the White House Press Secretary to step in to clear the air.

Karoline Leavitt revealed that the swelling in Trump’s legs was caused due to a chronic venous insufficiency. She went on to add how the President has undergone a “comprehensive examination.” She added that the 79-year-old has received medical attention, including diagnostic vascular studies.

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed, and reformed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,’ Leavitt shared on Thursday, July 17.

She also assured the people that the results of Trump’s examinations were “within normal limits.” Leavitt also addressed the bruising on Trump’s hand while noting that it had been caused by the “frequent hand shaking” and consumption of aspirin.

According to Johns Hopkins, Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when an individual’s “leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to your heart.” Leavitt, on the other hand, notes that this is not the case with Trump.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” she added. The Press Secretary went on to note how aspirin consumption is a part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen.