'Little Rascals' Star Bug Hall Slammed for Calling Newborn Son His 'Heir' But Daughters 'Dishwasher'

Brandon "Bug" Hall, better known for his iconic role as Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 film, Little Rascals, received harsh criticism for his sexist remarks. Hall recently celebrated the birth of his newborn son and deemed him his 'heir,' while referring to his oldest daughters as 'dishwashers.'

“I have an heir,” Hall announced on X with a series of adorable snaps of his son and his wife Jill at the hospital. He continued, "Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett of the Holy Cross was born at 4 am, weighing in at 9.5 lbs. Mama and baby are both doing great. My bride's fifth delivery, third all natural." According to the New York Post, netizens slammed his 'heir' remark. "You already have daughters. WTF is wrong with you?" one penned on X. Hall responded, "I said heir, not dishwasher."

This prompted further backlash from the internet. A user commented, "Explain why? They inherited your genes just like this son did. They are equal in that regard, and any distinction you may offer would be irrelevant and fabricated." Hall wrote in response, "I legally took my stepfather's last name before I got married because I wanted to honor him by giving my family his name. He's a great man who raised me from a toddler. At the time I didn't think it was [a] good idea to get rid of my professional name, hence the hyphen."

"I feel bad for your children. Especially your daughters," another chimed. "You’re disgusting. You’re publicly demeaning your daughters to try and generate rage bait clicks. It’s the behavior of a petulant and emasculated child, and I pray for all of your children," another echoed. "You deserve divorce papers for that comment alone," another denounced. "I made the same joke to my wife while she was in labor. We both had a good laugh. Hard as it is for you to comprehend, most normal people are still rich in humor and joy. Stay miserable, curmudgeon," Hall shot back.

Hall identifies as a 'medieval moralist,' a 'patriot,' and a 'patriarch to 5 ladies,' according to his X bio. He wed Jill in February of 2017. Following his success as a child star in the 1990s he went on to voice characters in the animated feature, Hercules, and, more recently, appeared in episodes of crime television series Castle and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Two years back, he was, however, arrested in Weatherford, Texas over the Father's Day weekend for allegedly inhaling an air duster, which was also the year he last worked on a project. According to Fox News, the police report stated that people noticed 'someone by the dumpster huffing,' and they called the local department to inquire about the status of a possible 'overdose poisoning.' Hall was placed under arrest for possession of a volatile substance that may be inhaled or consumed. He was taken to the county jail and detained with a $1,500 surety bond.