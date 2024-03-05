Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian's Wedding Plans

The Kardashian-Jenner crew isn't in any rush to exchange vows, according to Kris Jenner. While attending the AmfAR Palm Beach fundraiser with Corey Gamble, Kris shared, 'We have no marriage plans — yet. All of us are just having fun,' dismissing any imminent wedding bells for herself and daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as reported by People.

The Kardashians star's previous marriage, which lasted from 1978 to 1991, had 4 children: Rob Kardashian, 36, and daughters Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim, 43, and Khloé Kardashian, 39. When Kris and her 43-year-old lover Gamble first met in 2014 at a party, the matriarch of the Kardashian family was still getting over her breakup with Caitlyn Jenner.

In 2015, they became official on Instagram, and in 2016, they debuted on the red carpet. With a big diamond on her ring finger, Kris ignited engagement rumors in 2018, but she later declared she had no intention of getting married any time soon. "You know you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," Kris stated in an interview on celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser's Divorce Sucks! podcast in 2018, as per Page Six.

The 818 creator, Kendall, is apparently seeing her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, whom she first dated from 2020 to 2022, even though she has no immediate intentions to tie the knot. Kendall and the star of the Phoenix Suns have reportedly been hanging out, but they are taking their courtship slowly, according to TMZ. The model's romance with Bad Bunny has been revived, two months after the two parted ways in December 2023.

According to a Page Six insider, Kim and Odell Beckham Jr. "have been hanging out casually" since September 2023. Kim is reported to be dating Beckham Jr. Following their attendance at a pre-Super Bowl party, the reality personality and the 31-year-old NFL player were sighted last month, seemingly confirming their affair. The three-time married creator of SKIMS isn't eager to be married anytime soon, though, until she meets someone who complements her way of life. She said to James Corden in February on his podcast This Life of Mine, "There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that. I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot.”

North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 are shared by Kim and her former spouse Kanye West, with whom she wed from 2014 to 2022. She was married to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 before West.