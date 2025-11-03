Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Said About Melania at his Controversial Gatsby-Themed Party

President Donald Trump’s The Great Gatsby-inspired party has been trending and not for all the right reasons. Trump hosted a grand “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” bash at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The party took place over the weekend while the government struggles to pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) affecting millions of Americans.

The party’s theme took a leaf from Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, which was later adapted into a movie. The book and the novel explored themes of drastic inequality, which was also reminiscent in the party (more on that later). Clips of Trump from the Gatsby-themed party are doing the rounds on social media.

Lip-reader Nicola Hickling tried to decode one of the clips and told the Daily Mail that Trump was actually whispering about wanting to spend more time with First Lady Melania Trump. He reportedly said: “No small talk. One night, I don’t want to be disturbed and want to spend some time with Melania before I leave.”

Speaking of Trump and Melania’s marriage, despite long-standing rumors, the First Lady and the US President continue to present a united front. They have been married for over 20 years now, but they often find their relationship under scrutiny. Every month, rumors of the couple’s alleged divorce also surface in the news.

Trump and Melania Trump’s divorce rumors resurfaced after the First Lady was skipping a lot of public events, especially after Trump’s second term as President began. The couple shut down the divorce rumors, courtesy their repeated public appearances together. The latest one was at the Halloween celebrations.

Melania began her career in New York in the 1990s as a model. She met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998, and they started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

After the White House posted photos of Trump and Melania celebrating Halloween and distributing candies to kids, Internet users decided to address the rising cost of living and the layoffs through the comments section of the Halloween celebration post.

The subjects of commentary on Melania and Donald Trump’s Halloween festivities also veered from the East Wing demolition to no SNAP fund references. More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP, which provides about $715 a month for a family of four — that’s just under $6 a day per person.

California Governor and Trump’s big-time critic, Gavin Newsom, also reacted to the viral photo of Trump’s Gatsby-style party and he wrote on X, “Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans. He does not give a d—- about you.”

Amid the government shutdown, layoffs, and crippling healthcare system, Trump has been busy with White House renovation projects. When not pictured at Gatsby-themed parties, golfing tours with granddaughter Kai, Trump is busy with the many White House renovations, which he claims have been backed solely by “private donors.”

The tales of Trump and his many renovations at the White House are well known. In addition to the Ballroom, which reportedly costs around $300 million, Trump also introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House. He also posted photos from a redecorated Lincoln bathroom at the White House, which received a lot of flak.