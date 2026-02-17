Lewis Hamilton’s Pals Are Allegedly ‘Horrified’ By Kim Kardashian Romance—Here’s Why

The first photo from the Super Bowl looked almost too neat: Lewis Hamilton in designer streetwear, Kim Kardashian in camera-ready neutrals, the two of them leaning in and laughing like they’d been doing this for years. For a lot of fans, it read as a hard launch of Hollywood’s latest power couple. For some of Lewis Hamilton’s inner circle, though, it reportedly looked less like a fairy tale and more like the opening scene of a slow‑motion car crash.

They’re not offended by Kim Kardashian’s fame. They’re horrified by the machine that comes with it.

On paper, the match is undeniable. Lewis Hamilton, 41, is a seven‑time world champion and arguably the most globally recognizable figure in modern motorsport. Kim Kardashian, 45, turned a reality show and a sex tape into a billion‑dollar empire, reshaping celebrity culture on her own terms. They’ve known each other for more than a decade, and, according to recent reports, that long‑standing friendship has turned sharply romantic over the past few weeks.

There was the “romantic meetup” in Paris. The eye‑watering £120,000 weekend in the Cotswolds, where they reportedly arrived on separate private jets but ended up enjoying exclusive use of a luxury spa. And then that Super Bowl sighting in 2026, where cameras caught them sitting shoulder‑to‑shoulder, sharing private jokes. One lip‑reader even claimed Lewis Hamilton told Kim Kardashian he’d introduce her to his mother, who was “very excited” to meet her.

A source says the relationship is “intense” and moving in only one direction. “Kim and Lewis’s relationship is intense but they are both keen to keep moving forwards. He wants to spend as much time with her as possible,” the insider notes. For Kim Kardashian, newly single again after a short‑lived romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., the appeal is blunt.

“Kim knows she’s dating one of the biggest players in entertainment, but truth be told that’s a huge part of Lewis’s appeal,” the source explains. “She wants a guy who’s going to challenge and stimulate her, not a pushover type who’s intimidated by her fame.”

The insider doesn’t exactly downplay Lewis Hamilton’s reputation. “There is a reason Lewis has dated so many beautiful women. He’s very charming, very confident, and very good in bed. That combination is kryptonite for Kim; she’s on cloud nine right now.”

In other words, she knows exactly what she’s getting—or thinks she does.

Lewis Hamilton’s friends, according to those same reports, are not nearly as entranced. What worries them is not that Kim Kardashian is high‑maintenance, but that she comes prepackaged with the most relentless media operation in modern pop culture.

Behind the roar of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari engine, you can practically hear Kris Jenner’s calculator clicking away. The matriarch who fine‑tuned the careers of Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and a rotating cast of boyfriends has a new narrative to play with: an F1 legend dating her Skims‑clad daughter, three years after Kylie stepped out with Oscar‑nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

The power of the Kim Kardashian “machine” is well documented. Almost two decades of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now The Kardashians have made one thing clear: once you enter their orbit, your life is no longer your own. Even if you never sign a release form, simply being seen near them turns you into a storyline.

The men who’ve dated into the family know this better than anyone. Some lean in and become full‑blown characters. Others get chewed up and quietly spat out. Around that pattern, a half‑serious, half‑ominous myth has grown: the “Kardashian curse,” the idea that male partners suffer a dip in fortune, reputation, or mental health after connecting with the sisters.

“The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes downhill after that,” Kylie once joked on an early episode of KUWTK. The fact that she said it out loud doesn’t make Lewis Hamilton’s friends feel better.

“There are folks in his world who think this is still a terrible idea and he’s asking for trouble with the Kardashian machine already in overdrive,” the source says. “The guy’s at the top of his game, the last thing he needs right now is to be yet another victim of the Kardashian curse!”

They also question how authentic the romance really is. “It’s no secret that Kris has been playing matchmaker for Kim and being around those women is like stepping into a media machine that runs 24 hours a day,” the insider adds. “There are some people questioning just how real all this even is, and it’s by no means the first time that people have accused Kim of faking her relationships.”

To be fair, the source also acknowledges that people misread Kim Kardashian’s love life before. “No one believed things were real with her and Kanye [her ex‑husband of seven years] at first and her romance with Pete Davidson, and look how real those both turned out to be. It’s very plausible that she and Lewis could be the real deal, too.”

But if Kim Kardashian might be underestimated, so, they suggest, is Lewis Hamilton.

For all the talk of a cursed Kardashian orbit, there’s another piece Lewis Hamilton’s circle thinks Kim Kardashian may be glossing over: Lewis himself. He is not exactly a monk who stumbled naïvely into reality‑TV chaos.

The British driver has a long dating history—Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, and most significantly an eight‑year relationship with Nicole Scherzinger. The pattern, the insider suggests, is consistent.

“Lewis still has plenty of women he can call on and he’s not looking for anything much more than an extended booty call,” they claim. “She’s insisting that she’s going into this with her eyes open, that she knows the kind of man Lewis is and she’s not going to get her heart broken by him. But of course that’s easy for her to say right now, he’s still courting her, this is the love bombing phase.”

Lewis Hamilton himself has hinted where his priorities truly lie. Reflecting on fellow drivers who married and had children while still competing, he admitted he chose differently.

“I don’t want any regrets, or to think I could have given more,” he said last year. “As long as I’m competing, I remain focused on my health, my well-being, my mental health, and my driving technique. I want to be the best engineer I can be and the best teammate too. That’s my main goal: I want to win.”

That is not the mission statement of a man planning to slot into a reality‑show boyfriend role for the long haul.

“He’s the type of guy that loves that dynamic so he usually comes on strong and then once he feels like he’s in the driver’s seat so to speak, he always cools off and they go gaga for him; odds are Kim won’t be any different,” the insider warns. “What’s less believable is that it will have any sort of staying power. He’s just way too into his racing to be tied down. Most people that know him are predicting this will end badly for Kim.”

Strip away the gossip, and the tension here is almost boringly simple: a woman whose entire existence is content meets a man whose entire existence is competition. She is used to building a storyline. He is used to walking away from anything that might cost him half a tenth on race day.

Whether this “hottest new couple” becomes a serious love story or just another archived chapter of Kardashian lore, Lewis Hamilton’s friends are already braced for impact. For them, the horror isn’t Kim Kardashian herself. It’s the risk that their ruthlessly focused champion starts sharing the wheel—with a brand that never, ever takes its foot off the gas.