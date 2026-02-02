Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Are Allegedly Dating After Years Of Friendship

Kim Kardashian allegedly has a new beau. According to The Sun, the Skims founder is reportedly dating Lewis Hamilton. The outlet reported that Kardashian and the Formula 1 racer allegedly “enjoyed an intimate dinner and a couples massage as part of a romantic weekend getaway in the country.”

Although the news has yet to be officially confirmed, the pair are reportedly an item. According to The Sun, Kardashian allegedly flew from Los Angeles on her private jet, accompanied by three bodyguards, to spend a romantic evening with Hamilton. The pair allegedly had a dinner date at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

“She had two bodyguards with her, and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them,” a source told the outlet.

According to another insider, Kim was spotted arriving with eight suitcases. About an hour later, “Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside, where other guests were mingling,” the source said. Another insider dropped more details about the rumored pair’s weekend getaway.

“They had a couples massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. It was all kept very quiet—they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous,” the source said.

For those unversed, Kim and Lewis have been friends for a long time. They have known each other for over a decade. In 2014, the pair were first spotted together alongside their respective partners at the time, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.

In 2015, Kanye revealed that Lewis was invited to the Kardashians’ home, where the rapper played his music. “Lewis Hamilton’s over at my house and we’re playing some music in my studio,” West said at the time.

Kanye recalled, “We’re having an Easter brunch and all of the family’s there, my wife’s family, my friends, everything. And everybody’s like, ‘What is this music?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s Lewis Hamilton’s music.’ They’re like, ‘Oh my God. It’s really good.”

A year later, Hamilton told City AM about his connection with Kanye. “I went to see Kanye at his house, and he goes, ‘You know, you and I are very much the same,“ said the F1 racer. In a way, Kim and Lewis’ alleged romance comes after a decade of their friendship.