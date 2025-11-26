Letterman Cheers Meyers’ Trump Takedowns: “Never Been Prouder!”

David Letterman is standing firmly behind Seth Meyers after President Donald Trump demanded NBC fire the “Late Night” host over his relentless jokes about the administration. If anything, Letterman is celebrating Meyers’ boldness, telling “The Barbara Gaines Show” (via Variety) he’s “never been prouder” of him.

The drama kicked off after Meyers delivered a sharp-edged monologue lampooning Trump’s administration and policies. Nothing new for the “Late Night” show host right? However, this time it seems as if the comedian hit a nerve with Number 47.

Always ready for a fight when late-night is involved, Trump called for Meyers’ immediate dismissal on Truth Social. The message was then reposted by FCC chair Brendan Carr.

“NBC’s Seth Meyers is afflicted with an irreversible case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He was seen last night in a fit of rage…show is a DISASTER. Beyond everything else, Meyers lacks talent, and NBC ought to terminate him IMMEDIATELY!” the president raged.

Letterman, who helmed “Late Night” before Meyers and turned it into comedy classic, responded with his signature humor and a touch of nostalgia. “I have never felt prouder of Seth Meyers,” he said. “That’s our old program, as a matter of fact. Yes, we used to host that show, and he performs wonderfully.”

Letterman even joked about Trump’s behavior, using Trump’s own style of rhetoric against him. USA Today reported that he stated that the was “like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed, ever, anywhere. It’s worse. Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.”

And the former late-night host wasn’t done yet. “Just a wonder of idiocy. It’s just fantastic. It knows no bounds,” Letterman said about Trump’s actions.

“It’s never-ending. He’s our dictator. He’s not going anywhere.”

The feud places Meyers in a fast-growing company of late-night hosts targeted by Trump, joining Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert in the “presidential insult” hall of fame. While Trump’s social media barbs have become routine, his calls for job firings have riled comedians, prompting some networks to publicly defend their stars and free-speech rights.

The war of words continued as Letterman saluted Meyers’ courage. “Just keep in mind, Seth: Things happen,” he assured his friend, referencing the long tradition of White House and late-night tension. The comedian even compared the current administration’s conduct to “the most horrific acts” one might see, reiterating his view that comedy’s role is to question those in power.

Meyers, meanwhile, shows no signs of backing down, using nightly monologues to tackle not just Trump but a range of hot-button issues, from media freedom to policy scandals.

And while Trump’s complaints are loud, ratings suggest that late night’s audience is right there with Letterman, tuning in for laughs and, apparently, a little bit of rebellion.

With network bosses and viewers rallying behind Meyers, and Letterman on his side, the latest Trump clash seems less about “firing” and more about fueling the flame of political comedy. Whatever happens next, you can bet Meyers to keep swinging, and Trump to keep Tweeting (er, Truthing).