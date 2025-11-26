Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump’s ‘Weird’ Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Donald Trump hosted the annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, November 25. First Lady Melania Trump also attended the White House tradition. Although it was a light-hearted event, the POTUS didn’t miss the opportunity to rant about his political rivals afterward. And now, Seth Meyers has mocked Trump for making what he deems a “weird” tradition “weirder.”

During the Thanksgiving ceremony on Tuesday, Donald Trump ranted about Joe Biden‘s hosting last year. This year, he pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina, named Gobble and Waddle. However, he claimed that the former POTUS’ pardons were “totally invalid” because he used an autopen. Then, he took a dig at the pardoning of Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trump in high spirits today: “@SecKennedy has formally certified that these are the first ever MAHA turkeys… They’ve been fattened on a steady diet of grass, beef… They’ve eaten every fattening food that you can eat.” pic.twitter.com/kMNf0VjJZU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 25, 2025

“Where’s Hunter?” asked the Republican POTUS, mocking his predecessor. He didn’t just stop here, as he then went on to attack J.B. Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, who has been a vocal critic of the Donald Trump administration.

If anyone who wasn’t happy with his speech was Meyers. The Late Night host quipped, “I think those turkeys were standing there being like, ‘Just fucking kill us. Put us out of our misery.’” He continued, “Also, don’t say the word ‘Hunter’ near some turkeys, you’re going to freak them out! They don’t follow politics, they don’t know what you’re talking about, they’re going to think this whole thing is a trap.”

Meyers then mocked the President for making the ceremony “weirder” with his comment about the turkeys’ diets. “Wow! Okay, okay, look at that… so that’s not abnormal? … It’s normal then? How big do they get? It looks like a rather violent bird,” he said, as revealed by lip-reading experts. The clips also show him saying, “Despite their size, [Health] Secretary [Robert F.] Kennedy Jr. has formally certified that these are the first-ever MAHA turkeys.”

Here’s Seth Meyers’ hilarious take on Trump’s turkey pardon today. The only thing more fucking stupid than this tradition is Trump himself. pic.twitter.com/XDElTYFCE5 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) November 26, 2025

Trump was referring to the Make America Healthy Again movement, coined by RFK Jr., his Health Secretary. “In other words, they could be fat, but they’re still MAHA. They’ve been fattened on a steady diet of grass and beef, to allow the smoothies and all the other things they have been eating for this occasion,” added the POTUS.

Meyers could not ignore his comments on the latest episode of his show. “Couldn’t keep track of two f—ing turkeys?” said the host, referring to only one bird being present at the ceremony. Seth Meyers joked that Trump’s comments made it sound like he still wanted to see them on the dinner table despite the pardoning. He claimed that the turkeys might have gotten “suspicious” about it, and that’s why one of them was missing at the ceremony.