Lawmakers Receive Evidence of Alleged Epstein Ranch Break-In

A tipster told New Mexico lawmakers that they entered Jeffrey Epstein’s former ranch years ago and discovered what they claimed were dug-up burial plots.

They provided photos and other materials as state investigators expanded their examination of the property. These claims haven’t been verified, but they came as authorities continued to explore the ranch and lawmakers pursued a wider inquiry into Epstein’s activities in New Mexico.

Records obtained by Al Jazeera through a public records request show that the tipster emailed Democratic state Reps. Andrea Romero and Marianna Anaya on February 16. They stated they entered the former Zorro Ranch property in 2020.

In the message, the tipster claimed to have found multiple plots that “were dug up” and speculated that bodies had been removed. “I realize this might be illegal,” the person wrote, “but men like that don’t deserve the protection of the law.”

I reviewed parts of the unredacted Epstein files pertaining to New Mexico. One thing is crystal clear: horrific and disturbing acts occurred on the Zorro Ranch property, and more investigations must be conducted to deliver the full truth. pic.twitter.com/6eDci1hprg — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) March 12, 2026

The tipster also shared photos that reportedly show the exterior of the ranch mansion, a white yurt on the property, and images allegedly taken inside the structure. In the same message, the person claimed, without evidence, that activity in the yurt suggested “rituals.” Al Jazeera reported that Romero passed the material to Kyle Hartsock, director of special investigations at the New Mexico Department of Justice, who told her the tip was “being looked into.”

Romero did not confirm the accuracy of the claims. “We will get details on the truth of any claims as we conduct our investigation,” she told Al Jazeera. The outlet noted that Anaya and Hartsock did not provide additional comments.

The new tip surfaced after New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez reopened the state’s investigation into alleged crimes at Zorro Ranch in February. A spokesperson for the department stated at the time that “revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination.”

As Epstein’s Zorro Ranch is being dug up, looking for buried bodies, numerous victims are coming forward saying they were drugged, had sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies, and woke up around medical equipment not knowing where they were or what happened to them. pic.twitter.com/3yRoCHuVJ7 — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) March 14, 2026

State investigators began searching the ranch on March 9. The department added that it would “continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The renewed scrutiny is partly linked to earlier but also unverified claims that the bodies of two foreign girls were buried near the ranch. Reuters reported last month that Torrez reopened the case after new information emerged in federal file releases, while state lawmakers also initiated what they labeled as the first thorough investigation into Epstein’s activities at the property.

Epstein owned the ranch south of Santa Fe from 1993 until his death in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Nearly a dozen accusers have said they were abused there, but Epstein was never charged in New Mexico during his lifetime. The property was sold in 2023 to Texas businessman Don Huffines, whose representatives said the current owners are cooperating with authorities.

These developments come as Congress continues its own examination of Epstein’s network and finances. Last week, House lawmakers deposed Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn as the Oversight Committee reviewed how the financier amassed and transferred his wealth.

Committee Chairman James Comer stated that the inquiry aims at “giving the truth to the American people” and understanding “how the government failed.” However, at a government level, there is yet to be accountability and depositions of those who were associated with Epstein or gave misleading statements about their relationship with the disgraced financier.

The rollout of the Epstein Files from the DOJ has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and the public as the investigation continues.