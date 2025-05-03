Lauren Sánchez Shares a Rare Look Inside Her and Jeff Bezos’ $165M Mansion—And What’s Behind One Door Will Leave You Stunned

Lauren Sanchez is living a dream life that’s similar to a Barbie. And her writing room in the mansion she shares with Jeff Bezos looks something out of a fairytale. Sanchez took to Instagram to show her writing room to her 933,000 followers.

The $165 million estate with high fences is a luxurious place with a pool, golf course, and tennis court. The mansion has about 13,600 square-foot area and has most Georgian-style features. Plus, there are all modern amenities along with a dedicated guest house. Although the couple keeps their home and love life private, Sanchez lets the fans in to show the room in a reel.

Their Beverly Hills mansion expands to nine acres and looks modern yet warm.

As Sanchez is working on her second book after The Fly Who Flew to Space, she asked fans how to get over writer’s block. She gave a glimpse into her writing space while asking fans for their advice and tips. Her writing room looks really modern and cozy with Barbie vibes. The blend of white, blue and pink makes it look inviting.

Her desk is placed in front of a patio door that lets all the natural light come in. In her video, she discusses how everyone has their own writing process and style. Her beveled desk is organized and does not seem cluttered at all.

The mirrored drawer chest adds a unique charm. The ceiling is just like an open blue sky with clouds to make it look super dreamy. We can also see an old typewriter, photo frames, her laptop, and fresh flowers. So, overall her room looks very fresh and welcoming.

While writing news reports, Sanchez shares that she used to go to coffee shops to work as the newsroom was packed with people. She could work around the commotion, but she clarifies how a calm peaceful environment lets the ideas flow better.

She tells her fans, “I think everyone writes differently—whether it’s a novel, a children’s book, or an Instagram post. So, I’m really curious, what’s your process for writing?”

She got several tips on how to write but people were also mesmerized by her writing room. One follower commented about the importance of having natural light in the room. The other one was stunned by her room’s Barbie vibes. One user recommended to get a cup of tea and get the sunshine to write.

The couple is set to tie the knot at the end of June in Venice and several celebrities are expected to attend the wedding. It will be just like a royal event at such a romantic location.