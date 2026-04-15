Lauren Sánchez Ignites Intense Speculation With Cryptic ‘Baby Tomorrow’ Comment

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez currently have seven children from their previous marriages. The billionaire’s wife recently hinted they might welcome baby No. 8 in the future. But what does her husband think?

An insider told The Daily Mail that Bezos is becoming a dad at 62. Sanchez recently said in an interview with The New York Times that she’d happily have a baby with her husband “tomorrow.”

She says she’d ‘have a baby tomorrow’ with him. He ‘loves it.’ But behind the scenes, insiders say Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were ‘really awkward’ at the Oscars — and she didn’t even want him in her photos. Soulmates or trouble in paradise? 👇 https://t.co/9N08bYevFe pic.twitter.com/NNhIGDA9fG — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 15, 2026

According to The Daily Mail, the insider also shared Bezos’s reaction, saying, “He ate it up and loved it.” However, it turns out that having a baby has come up multiple times. However, the statement had a completely different meaning.

The insider claimed that the mention of having a baby was purely symbolic. The person stated, “They’re not going to adopt a child or anything. It was said in a fun and loving way, because she is so in love with him…”

Apparently, since she first brought it up during an interview with The New York Times, Sánchez has reportedly made similar remarks repeatedly. And from what the insider noted, it doesn’t seem like her husband has a problem with it.

Sánchez is not pregnant, according to reports. Her interview sparked widespread online speculation about pregnancy rumors.

Oh oh… is Jeff interested in having more babies? 👶 — VittaX5 (@TovikkaX) April 13, 2026

This was a result of the previously mentioned remark about her agreeing to have a baby with him. Many internet sleuths began sharing theories and alleged signs of pregnancy. Some even alleged that they were both hiding their pregnancy. They made other similar speculations about the couple.

However, their theories and conspiracies were put to rest after a journalist had also reached out to Sanchez and Bezos to confirm the pregnancy. And as mentioned before, they’re both not expecting despite pregnancy rumors.

While the insider said Bezos would be thrilled to have a baby with his wife, the insider revealed that he’s equally thrilled to simply be in his wife’s company. The couple is still relatively new to marriage as they got married last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sánchez Bezos (@laurensanchezbezos)

They exchanged vows in a grand wedding on June 27, 2025, surrounded by celebrities and A-listers from Hollywood. About their life since marriage, the insider said, “Even though it was last year, Jeff and Lauren are still in the honeymoon phase of their wedding.”

So, is wanting to have baby number eight part of the honeymoon phase, or are they serious about becoming parents once more? It remains unclear whether the couple plans to expand their family.

The insider also shared some personal remarks about Sanchez and Bezos as a couple. Firstly, they enjoy spending time together. The insider added that the couple enjoys spending time together.