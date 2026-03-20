Lauren Boebert Tired of Donald Trump’s Iran War; Says ‘No’ to $200B War Funding

President Donald Trump keeps losing allies. After Joe Kent exposed the president’s reason for attacking Iran, Trump continued to lose allies. Now Lauren Boebert has turned her back on him, saying she will not support the $200 billion war supplemental funding.

The U.S. representative appeared before the media via X, growing visibly infuriated as the Pentagon seeks $200 billion in additional war funding for the ongoing Iran war. Boebert said she would not vote for the supplemental funding and has made her stance clear to leadership.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert says she’ll vote NO on $200 billion in funding for the Iran war: “I’m tired of the industrial war complex getting all our hard-earned tax dollars. We need America First policies.” Reporter: Should the administration get out of Iran? Boebert: That’s up… pic.twitter.com/xcN7UgkG2S — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 20, 2026

She said, “I’ve already told leadership I am a no on any war supplementals.” Her rant continued, explaining that she cannot justify the war funding when people in her state are struggling to survive. Boebert said, “I am so tired of spending money elsewhere.”

Her main concern was that she was tired of the war in the Middle Eastern region taking all their “hard-earned tax dollars.” She said her constituents in Colorado cannot afford to live and primarily need America First policies right now. Additionally, she pointed out a number of issues Republicans must solve before the midterm elections.

Boebert said the path they are on right now “doesn’t look very promising.” A reporter asked if the administration should get out of Iran. “That’s up to the President,” she said, walking away from the media.

According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon has asked the Trump White House to approve war funding. The funding would come from a bill requesting over $200 billion from Congress for the war in Iran. The total could rise further if the Trump administration increases weapons production.

The Pentagon is planning to ask Congress for more than $200 billion in additional funding for Trump’s Iran war. pic.twitter.com/tOMTIRXtZM — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 19, 2026

Both the U.S. and Israel are jointly attacking Iran. However, it remains unclear if the lawmakers would approve the request. This comes as gas prices have been surging in the United States, with experts predicting economic consequences following the war.

The cost of the war in Tehran has rapidly grown, exceeding $11 billion in the first week. However, the administration has begun preparing an additional funding request to cover the costs.

Experts say the funding request will test support for the war. With Trump allies declining the request, things are not going as Trump had planned.