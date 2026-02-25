Lauren Boebert Pulls Down Claudia Tenney During Dramatic State of the Union Stumble

Unexpected scenes from this year’s State of the Union address continue to make the rounds on social media. As per reports, not only did Donald Trump clash with Democrats, but Lauren Boebert found herself in the middle of an embarrassing situation.

Boebert, known for her unfiltered opinions, stumbled while she tried to get up from her seat. She went down and took fellow Republican representative Claudia Tenney with her.

This whole scenario got captured in a picture, where Lauren Boebert can be seen dragging Claudia Tenney for support. Others present at the scene then helped them up, as reported by The Sun.

The pair also hugged each other and laughed after recovering from their fall. Arguably, this was one of the very few light-hearted moments from the address.

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) pulls on U.S. Representative Claudia Tenney’s (R-NY) shirt as she falls while trying to climb off a seat as U.S. President Donald Trump departs following the State of the Union address. Photo by @evelynpix pic.twitter.com/Kr6C9mnVun — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) February 25, 2026

This year marked one of the longest State of the Union addresses by Trump. He spoke extensively about his accomplishments both internally and internationally for a record 108 minutes.

Not everyone was happy with the President’s remarks on his strict immigration policies. Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib had got engaged in heated war of wars with Trump during his speech.

The 79-year-old said some scathing things about the Somali community of Minnesota, indicating they “ransacked Minnesota.” He also alluded that they managed to do it thanks to “unrestricted immigration and open borders.”

He further stressed, “Importing cultures where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm brings these problems right here to the USA…it’s the American people who pay the price.”

Additionally, Trump also hit back at Democrats for not supporting lawful citizens, saying, “You should be ashamed of yourself.” Following this, Omar shouted, “You have killed Americans…You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The President then decided to talk about his election fraud suspicions against the Democrats. He claimed, “They have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat…These people are crazy. I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump has Ilhan Omar GOING BERSERK after calling out Somalis and illegal aliens, she’s yelling at the TOP OF HER LUNGS right now “You should be ashamed of yourself!” OMAR: *Keeps yelling* Deport her from the CHAMBER, deport her FROM AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/tGJsXFIS4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

CNN reported that Democrats wanted their representatives not to be the center of attention and showcase their dissatisfaction with silence. However, Omar and Tlaib’s display broke that code.

Republican representatives condemned this behavior, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy commenting, “Even if you don’t agree with [Trump], you should respect him enough to listen to him.”

Nancy Pelosi thought the incident was “hardly noticeable in the room” when asked about it at a CNN interview.

The highlight of the event was not Trump’s speech but the entrance of the U.S. men’s hockey team. They secured gold for the country, like the women’s team, who were also invited.

However, they decided not to attend, most likely because of Trump’s offensive remark about the women’s team, which became public.