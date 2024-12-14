Lauren Boebert Claimed She Wouldn't 'Disrespect' Barack Obama in Resurfaced Video: "My President"

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert won a third term after defeating Democratic opponent Trisha Calvarese in the 2024 election. Although few Republicans have criticized her problematic behavior, voters were impressed by the strong Trump loyalist who is renowned for gun activism. However, in an unearthed interview clip from 2014, Boebert leaned more toward the Democrats when it came to defending her gun rights. According to Newsweek, the GOP congresswoman was questioned by CNN host Brooke Baldwin about her thoughts on Barack Obama's 'off-guard' comment about rural residents 'clinging to their guns and religion.'

In 2014, Lauren Boebert called Obama, “my president,” and said she “would never do anything to disrespect” him. pic.twitter.com/xMVxKsPE8m — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 18, 2024

"I have to ask is the sign in your restaurant a direct jab at Obama?" Baldwin asked, referring to Boebert's restaurant Shooters Grill's decor, which had a banner that said the people inside were "proudly clinging to my guns and Bible." "No," the representative responded. "I would never do anything to disrespect my president. I believe it is an office that is in place by God and I would never say anything to disrespect him. I didn't know that that comment was even made. I actually just picked up the sign at a local store." "No, I stand corrected," she added. "A friend of mine bought that for me, and I thought it was fitting."

The restaurant owned by the vocal Colorado Representative permanently closed its shutters because its wait staff was openly carrying handguns on their hips while they were serving customers. Boebert claimed further in her interview that every employee at her restaurant had their firearms in their safeties while they worked. "I mean, guns nowadays or firearms are manufactured great," Boebert said.

I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex.



Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 13, 2021

"The holsters, they cover your trigger. You know, there are no accidents that are going to happen. I mean, there's no such thing these days. We do keep them [in] holsters and [there is] no reason a waitress is ever allowed to unholster. If something did happen, we are not anticipating an attack. We do not expect it."

Obama said small towns in Pennsylvania cling to their God and Guns (which was true) and it was wall to wall coverage until he apologized. https://t.co/CsvGVwcTnD — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 13, 2024

During his 2008 campaign trail, the then-presidential candidate angered small-town voters with his scathing comments about guns. "And it's not surprising then they get bitter. They cling to guns or religion or antipathy, to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations." As per The Guardian, Obama later apologized for his remarks. He acknowledged that he had used the incorrect words to convey the public's ire at the faltering economy and the government's lack of assistance. "Now, I didn't say it as well as I should have. If I worded things in a way that made people offended, I deeply regret that," he said back then.

So much for the whole “I’m a gun owner and I won’t take away your guns” line at the debate. https://t.co/eYIbejLMAD — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 15, 2024

There is no specific legislation pertaining to the right to carry a firearm in public in Colorado. However, the Colorado constitution's Article 2 Section 3 provides general protection for the right to bear arms. Boebert became well-known around the country in 2020 after she questioned Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke about his promise to confiscate assault firearms in Aurora, Colorado, at a town hall meeting in September 2019. "Self-defense is a right that we have that shall not be infringed in America," she said back then gaining much popularity.