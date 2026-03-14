Laura Loomer Faces Backlash After Apologizing to Indians for Past Racist Tweets

American far-right activist Laura Loomer is facing fresh backlash after apologising for her previous anti-Indian tweets. For the unversed, Loomer has previously made a series of remarks on her X handle, calling Indians “third-world invaders.”

​Her past “racist” tweets resurfaced amid her India visit and appearance at the India Today Conclave conference in New Delhi, India. ​”Laura, can we address the elephant in the room?” stated Preeti Choudhry, managing editor at India Today, during the conference.

“So, there have been certain tweets, Laura, which, because you’re in India right now, and, you know, what you’ve done. You’ve got the left in India, and the right in India come together in being uncomfortable with those tweets. So, in that way, you know, there’s a lot to thank you, because that rarely ever happens in India.”

‘I apologise to Indians for my hurtful tweets. I am an advocate for Hindu people and continue to speak against brutalities on them’ Did Laura Loomer had a change of heart. This will be the fate of every India hater few years down the line. Good.. pic.twitter.com/tHhnpb5LAQ — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) March 14, 2026

She continued, asking Loomer if she regrets making those tweets, especially as she deleted them.

“But they’ve come together in the criticism, Laura, of some of your tweets earlier. You’ve deleted most of them, on what you perceive is your image of India and Indians. Do you regret it? Do you, because you deleted them, so that’s why I ask you,” asked Choudhry.

In response, the far-right activist said that at the time, she was left with no choice but to delete those posts because X restricted her account, and apologised for the posts, claiming she is an “advocate for Hindus.”

“​I apologize if my remarks offended people, and I’m here in India this week, and I’m spending several days in India, where I’m going to be, you know, travelling the country. I’m very excited to be here Everybody’s been, you know, very friendly. I’m very happy to be able to experience India myself, but I will say I don’t have hatred in my heart for India or Hindu people,” she said.

Loomer continued, “I speak out against the brutality of Islam that has persecuted millions of Hindus around the world, and I don’t come from a place of hatred. My comments come from a place of love for my people and my country.”

However, her remarks were met with harsh criticism from social media users.

“We don’t accept the apology. Hate like the kind she created cannot be completely undone. It may take a generation to return to how things were before her vile tweets. She may have changed her tune, but there are tens of thousands who were inspired by her and continue to make hateful comments about Indians every day,” wrote one user.

We don’t accept the apology. Hate like the kind she created cannot be completely undone. It may take a generation to return to how things were before her vile tweets. She may have changed her tune, but there are tens of thousands who were inspired by her and continue to make… — Vishal Raina (@vishalraina) March 14, 2026

​”The tides and emotions changed because today’s India knows how to strike back. Loomer realized that antagonizing 1.4 billion Indians and the powerful ‘Indian Diaspora’ makes politics impossible in the US. This isn’t just an apology; it’s the impact of India’s global clout,” wrote another user.

While a third X user commented, “Change of heart? Nah. She realized the $ value of monetizing indian views of her social media.”

Furthermore, during the India Today Conclave conference, Laura Loomer also clarified that she won’t apologise for her remarks about the H-1B visa program.

“I’m not going to apologize for my comments about the H-1B visa program, because my job is to speak for Americans and to stand up for American interests, and our immigration laws have been exploited and abused, and our labor laws have also been exploited and abused, and I’m going to continue being an advocate and a fighter for American workers who are struggling to find employment because they’re told they are not the best and the brightest, in a field, right, in Silicon Valley in tech, that is dominated by over 70 percent imported foreign labor, mostly from China and India,” she added.

This is not the first controversy for Laura regarding her remarks about Indians. In 2024, she claimed the White House “will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call centre” if Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, won the presidency, as per NBC News.