Conservative Activist Laura Loomer Faces Backlash Over Anti-Muslim Post Involving Her Dog ‘Mecca’

Published on: February 18, 2026 at 11:54 AM ET

This comes in the wake of Rep. Randy Fine's controversial X post about Muslims.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Laura Loomer (L); A picture showing two of her dogs. (Image Credits: @lauraloomer/Instagram; @LauraLoomer/X)

Following Rep. Randy Fine’s controversial comments in response to a Nerdeen Kiswani post about banning dogs in New York, conservative activist Laura Loomer has also taken a jibe at Kiswani. Similar to Fine’s remark, Loomer’s post also targeted Muslims.

On February 17, Loomer shared a picture of two of her dogs in a post on X. Mentioning that he has four dogs in total, she wrote, “Muslims want to ban my 4 dogs. One of my dogs is named Mecca. This is Mecca. I make Muslims pray toward my dog 5 times a day. I choose Mecca.”

The post was directed toward Kiswani, a Palestinian American activist, who had earlier stated that New York City should ban dogs as indoor pets. She said that dogs are not clean enough to be kept indoors. However, Kiswani later clarified that her post was a joke, saying, “I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.”

Loomer’s comments immediately sparked public backlash on the social media platform. A user wrote, “Naming your dog ‘Mecca’ and saying ‘I make Muslims pray toward my dog’ isn’t edgy. It’s not clever. It’s just loud ignorance dressed up as humor.”

Another person stated, “Hey everybody let’s start calling our toilet bowl Loomer.” A third user added, “Say that in public lets see how you’d stand!” 

One user wrote, “Deliberately insulting a religion to get attention says more about your character than it does about Muslims.” Another commented, “You are so hateful. Go away. Stay away.”

“I don’t blame your hate Laura, I guess Muslims always reminded you of how ugly you were, or why you can’t own a gun, it makes sense you hate us,” commented another.

Shortly after social media users asked why she thought Muslims wanted to ban her dogs, Loomer elaborated on her intent in a separate post.

In the post, she wrote “The Haitians and illegals are eating your dogs and cats.”

“The Muslims want to ban your dogs as Haram. The Democrats support all of those people over your dogs,” she added. Loomer also urged American citizens to vote for Republicans as if their dog’s life depended on it.

