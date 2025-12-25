Trump Ally Laura Loomer Says Democrats Were ‘Right’ About Nazis on the Right

In a series of posts, the Trump ally, Laura Loomer, openly admitted that some conservatives have a problem that many on the right have either downplayed or dismissed as a smear.

“Maybe some of those Democrats were right when they called some people on the so-called right Nazis. It’s kind of undeniable at this point that we do have a neo-Nazi problem on the right,” Loomer wrote on X.

For a movement that identifies itself by opposing “the media narrative,” this was a surprising acknowledgment from someone who typically attacks and rarely concedes points to the left.

Loomer’s comments came at a time when conservatives are divided about the future of the Republican Party and who gets to decide what “MAGA” means moving forward. The infighting has been building for months, but it intensified again over the weekend at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where key conservative influencers clashed over Israel, antisemitism, and acceptable speech within the movement.

Loomer has positioned herself as someone unwilling to excuse blatant bigotry for the sake of unity. She argued that the conservative movement needs to promote decency and needs to reject racism and antisemitism outright, rather than ignoring it as a cost of operating online.

She also linked the issue directly to election outcomes, warning Republicans that overlooking the problem would haunt them at the ballot box. Loomer stated the GOP risks “bigger” losses in 2026 and 2028 if it refuses to confront what she calls a neo-Nazi presence on the right.

In another post, she expanded her accusation beyond just neo-Nazis. “Good morning to everyone who isn’t naive to the fact that the GOP has a Neo-Nazi and Jihadi sympathizer problem,” Loomer wrote.

So… I hear she’s crashing out again. pic.twitter.com/vU88v21bvH — Henri Fjord (@henri_fjord) October 10, 2025

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism has warned of an “explosion” in active chapters of neo-Nazi Active Clubs in the U.S. and abroad, a fact that Loomer’s critics and supporters are now using for different purposes, either as evidence that she is finally exposing the truth or as ammunition to argue that the right has lost control of its own fringe.

But Loomer’s true target is not just a few anonymous accounts; it is the environment that she believes has normalized hate and made it appealing to some young conservatives who seek shock, spectacle, and a villain to blame.

She called for what she described as “moral clarity,” warning against messages that lead to real-world harm. “It is not OK to brainwash American youth into hating Jewish people and Christian Zionists,” she wrote, continuing: “I’m not going to turn a blind eye to a digital Pogrom quickly turning into real-world physical violence and death. I don’t care about being kept out of the ‘club,’” she added. “We need to have people who stand on principles with moral clarity.”

Loomer accused Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host and frequent critic of Israel, of trying to reshape the party in a way she believes would corrupt it from within. She claimed Carlson is “trying to have a hostile takeover of the GOP to destroy MAGA and redefine the GOP into modern-day Hitler youth with a drizzle of Sharia Law on top.”

MAGA has been divided like never before, with the biggest influencers in the movement divided into different camps. It goes beyond the Epstein files, as Israel has become a sticking point that has split the camp. Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly have been feuding with Ben Shapiro and others in an all-out MAGA war of words.