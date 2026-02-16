Trump Ally Randy Fine Sparks Outrage After Comparing Muslims To Dogs In Controversial X Post

In many instances, members of the Trump administration have been accused of making controversial remarks against their opposition. This time, Florida Rep. Randy Fine has drawn heavy scrutiny after making a remark on social media comparing Muslims to dogs.

On February 16, Fine wrote on X, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

The comment was directed at Nerdeen Kiswani, a pro-Palestine activist who remarked earlier in February that dogs are not hygienic enough to be considered indoor pets.

Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 12, 2026

Netizens were quick to call out Fine for his comments on social media.

An X user wrote, “Coming from a Congressman…you guys go too low.” Another user slammed Republican leader, writing, “But you can’t insult billions of people as if they all behave the same… that’s dangerous bigotry from a Congressman.”

A third added, “That statement is hurtful and discriminatory. Comments like this target an entire community and perpetuate harmful stereotypes, which isn’t acceptable.”

One user wrote, “If I say this about Jews, I will be branded anti-Semitic. My account might be suspended.” Another user drew the same parallel, writing, “I can say the same about Christians and jews.” One person commented, “When a Congressman compares humans to dogs, he doesn’t insult Muslims, he advertises his own moral poverty.”

Fine’s comments have drawn widespread criticism from political leaders as well. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, responded to the post, writing, “Resign now, you racist slob.” Rep. Yassamin Ansari also condemned Fine’s remarks, stating that the latter has repeatedly “dehumanized Muslims without consequence.”

Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims: “I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first.” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vpcS5QX6II — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) December 11, 2025

Ansari noted that Fine’s actions are unacceptable. She added, “If Fine cannot meet the most basic standard of human dignity, he should resign.” This is, however, not the first time that Fine has shared a controversial opinion about Muslims.

In January, during a congressional hearing, the Republican leader shared a video on X with the caption “Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims.” In the video, Fine claimed that he cannot make peace with people who seek destruction. “I think you destroy them first,” he said.

Fine has not faced disciplinary action for his remarks. Kiswani, however, faced backlash for her post about dogs and later clarified that it was a joke. “I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it,” the activist said.