OJ Simpson Reportedly Bragged About Hot-Tub Hookups With Kris Jenner in the '90s

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The disgraced NFL star OJ Simpson once bragged about his sexual encounter with the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, if certain reports are to be believed. In the documentary Who Killed Nicole? Simpson's former manager Norman Pardo made the spicy claim of Jenner and Simpson making out in a hot tub whilst they were still together with their respective partners.

Pardo alleged that Simpson boasted about the size of his manhood as he viscerally described the fierce sexual acts between the pair. "That was as messed up as you can possibly get," said Pardo in a video clip from the documentary obtained by Page Six in 2019. The manager also claimed that the sexual encounter left Jenner injured and in need of medical assistance. "[Kris] came to [O.J.'s] room and said: 'Can you take me to the hospital?' He said: 'No. Have Rob do it,'" maintained the ex-manager, adding that "they had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning."

At the time, Jenner was married to the late attorney Robert Kardashian, and Simpson to Nicole Brown. Pardo further claimed that the NFL star also told him details of the sex in a limousine ride from Raleigh North Carolina to an Atlanta nightclub in 2003. Consequently, the couples divorced following the tryst, (Jenner-Kardashian) in 1991 and (Simpson-Brown) in 1992. Kris went on to marry Caitlyn (previously Bruce) Jenner only after a month of dating.

Kris Jenner attends the 56th Annual LA Area Emmy Awards on August 28, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Brown was reportedly a victim of domestic violence and abuse at the hands of her husband, to the point where he once broke her arm, reported The Washington Post. For Jenner, it was the adulterous affair that led to the separation. "From what I'm understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had," claimed Pardo.

However, the Kardashian matriarch vehemently denied these allegations by Pardo and maintained no such incident ever happened. "This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with OJ Simpson," Jenner said to shut down the speculations. Subsequently, Simpson too clarified he'd never been interested in the socialite.

O.J. Simpson denies conspiracy theory that he’s Khloe Kardashian’s biological father:



“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.” pic.twitter.com/TXsDQTQAs6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2022

Nonetheless, an alleged affair story gave birth to a bizarre conspiracy theory that Simpson fathered Khloe Kardashian, a rumor that Jenner addressed head-on on their family's reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a DNA test.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Simpson, prior to his death from prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, clarified in X, formerly Twitter, video post, "Never, and I want to stress, never in any way, shape or form I had any interest in Kris, romantically [or] sexually. And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me." "So all of these stories are just bogus, bad, and tasteless," he concluded.

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.