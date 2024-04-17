INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

Dark Secrets That Nobody Knows of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's Relationship

By Tavishi
Published on : 22:04 PST, Apr 16, 2024
Transitioning from a high-profile romance to a tragic double murder, the tumultuous relationship between O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown has long held public fascination. Before Brown's tragic death alongside her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles home in 1994, she shared a whirlwind romance with the former football star.

Amidst numerous allegations of domestic abuse against Simpson and accounts of his volatile temper, he quickly became the primary suspect in the double murder of Brown and Goldman. During what was considered the most-watched trial of its era, the global audience witnessed Simpson's legal team effectively sow doubt among the jury. Dubbed the Dream Team, the defense leveraged allegations of racism within the Los Angeles police force and the iconic phrase "If the glove don't fit, you must acquit" to sway the jurors in Simpson's favor. In the end, Simpson was acquitted of all charges.

When Brown first encountered her future husband Simpson at 18, she had no awareness of his celebrated football career. Working as a waitress in Beverly Hills, Brown was oblivious to Simpson's fame when he entered her life, igniting a whirlwind romance that thrust them into the spotlight of a tabloid-driven media circus. Despite Simpson's status as a Heisman Trophy winner, Brown remained indifferent to his celebrity. Michael R. Militello, a former New York nightclub owner and one of Simpson's closest friends, was present when the former football star first encountered the young waitress.

 

 

"She came up to our table — this bright, smart, and funny girl. She wasn't at all impressed by O.J. being a football star because she didn't follow sports. But they fell in love, almost immediately," Militello told The Buffalo News. Despite the significant age gap of 11 years between them, Simpson and Brown's immediate connection appeared to overshadow any barriers. Recalling his first meeting with his ex-wife in an exclusive word with TMZ Simpson said, "When we walked in this vision turned to me and said 'Where do you want to sit?'"

 

While Simpson was captivated by the striking blond waitress who attended to him in Los Angeles, he was not unattached at the time. The former Buffalo Bills player was still married to his high school sweetheart, Marguerite Whitley, with whom he had studied. As Simpson's NFL career soared to new heights, cracks began to form in their marriage, leading to their eventual separation and divorce in 1979.

 

"There were times in our marriage as in all young couples, when we were both bullheaded. We were testing the ground with each other. We had young children. We had an amount of money that no one told us how to invest it. There was an immaturity on our part," Whitley told Barbara Walters in 1995 per StyleCaster.

