Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Decodes Donald Trump's "Racist" Vocabulary in His Latest Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel is reading between the lines of Donald Trump's recent Palm Beach, Florida fundraiser speech. The late-night host has decoded and exposed the Republican candidate's "racist" intentions hidden behind a curated vocabulary. Trump addressed a crowd of creme de la creme and discussed immigrants and Joe Biden's poor border policies.

In his latest monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 56-year-old argued that Trump's "nice" countries statement was rooted in white supremacy. He discussed the whooping $50 million that the 77-year-old claimed he raised at the fundraiser but Kimmel had doubts regarding the number since the amount is still unverified.

He sarcastically said, "Trump claims he raked in $50 million which seems high but he's not one to exaggerate at the fundraiser." Kimmel then weighed in on the politician's harsh policies on welcoming immigrants, "He said her wants immigrants from 'nice' countries like Denmark, Switzerland and Norway." The host then decoded, "Whenever Trump says 'nice,' he means 'white,'" per HuffPost.

Trump has a long history of being a racist leader, who has intentionally or unintentionally, uttered outlandish statements targeting religious and ethnic minorities, specifically in the United States, and also passed incendiary comments on women and their impact on the American society at large.

Although Trump has repeatedly claimed he's not a racist, there's enough evidence to prove otherwise. Among several incidents is one from his recent speech in Michigan where he called immigrants "animals" and "not humans," sparking outrage from people across all social media platforms, per Reuters.

The Republican presidential candidate said, "The Democrats say, 'Please don't call them animals. They're humans.' I said, 'No, they're not humans, they're not humans, they're animals,'" referring to Laken Riley - a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan immigrant.

He mentioned another incident where a 25-year-old woman Ruby Garcia was murdered by a Mexican suspect who was an illegal immigrant in the country and had previously been deported but somehow found his way back in. Trump said he met Garcia's family but the deceased's sister denied the former president ever reached out to them.

His Democrat rival Joe Biden has accused the 77-year-old of promoting hate, and violence and creating a divide among Americans. Biden's campaign's communications director, Michael Tyler, claimed, "Donald Trump is engaging in extreme rhetoric that promotes division, hate, and violence in our country."

According to the data available (which is already sparse), the status of immigrants committing crimes is no more than the violent crimes carried out by native-born citizens at a higher rate. However, Trump frequently insists, without evidence, that migrants have caused a huge spike in criminal activities in the United States.

As the only face of the Republican party in the November elections, he's centered his campaign on the border policies and the issues of the immigrants. Meanwhile, only about 38% of Republicans think immigration is the country's top issue in a Reuters/Ipsos poll as did about one in five independents.